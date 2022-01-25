There are no easy wins in the Western AA. But with each passing game, the Helena High girls basketball team is becoming harder and harder to beat.
Why? It's simple. The Bengals, a team without a senior on their roster, are learning how to win and the latest lesson came against Missoula Sentinel, which entered Tuesday's game in Helena with a winning record and had a four-point advantage at one point in the fourth quarter.
Yet, in a battle of two-loss teams in the Western AA, Helena, thanks to eight fourth-quarter points from Ashley Koenig, including a game-tying 3-pointer, as well as a triple that put Helena in front for good, rallied for a 55-50 win, its third in a row.
"It's such competitive basketball right now," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "It's going to come down to divisionals anyway. So the win is big, but learning how to win in adverse situations is even more important for down the road. We showed a lot of growth tonight and that meant as much as anything."
Learning how to win means making the right plays at the right times and the Bengals certainly did that in their home gym Tuesday night and no one was better in the fourth quarter than Koenig.
The sophomore made three 3-pointers in the game but her triple that tied the game at 45-45 with just over four minutes left turned the tide. She added a layup that put the Bengals in front 49-47, then after Sentinel evened the score, Koenig hit again from deep, this time with just 1:05 remaining, putting Helena ahead 52-49 and sparking a 6-1 run to end the game.
"Ash will do whatever you need her to do," Dudek said. "She's just a gamer. She loves playing and she's not afraid of the big moment and that showed tonight in a big way."
26 seconds later, Maloree English drilled a 3-ball of her own and that proved the be the final dagger in Helena's 55-50 win.
"It feels good," Koenig said. "We talk about in practice about how we to have to hit big shots in big moments and keep playing until the end."
Behind Koenig's eight fourth-quarter points, Helena outscored Sentinel 14-7 down the stretch to post its sixth win of the season. The Bengals are now 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Western AA.
Alex Bullock was the high scorer for Helena High and she knocked down two treys of her own as she scored 16 including a key bucket to tie the score at 47-47. Kim Feller pitched in with eight for the Bengals while Avery Kraft added seven. As a team, Helena High made nine 3-pointers and has connected on 19 in the past two games.
Four of those nine came in the opening stanza as the Bengals built a 20-13 over Sentinel. Yet, the Spartans, who made eight treys of their own, four coming from Olivia Huntsinger who had 16, scored 14 in the second quarter and trailed Helena by just two, 29-27, at the break.
Sentinel then used two more 3-pointers from Huntsinger in the third quarter to push past Helena and grab a two-point edge (41-39) going into the fourth.
Yet, just seven points over the final eight minutes doomed Sentinel and earned the Bengals a home win.
"For us, I think that was more 3-pointers than we have ever given up," Dudek said. "We dealt with some adversity but we were able to hold them to seven in the fourth quarter and luckily, we got 14."
Sentinel (5-5) will host Helena Capital Thursday. Helena will travel to Butte. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
