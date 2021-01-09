The Helena High girls basketball team got its first win under new head coach Ben Dudek as the Bengals escaped Butte with a 58-56 win over the Bulldogs.
The Bengals and the Bulldogs played a back-and-forth game Saturday in Butte as there were 10 lead changes and four ties. However, thanks to a team-high 14 points from Alex Bullock, which included a 4-of-6 effort from the field and 2 of 2 from 3-point range, Helena was able to hold on for the road win.
Bullock also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot for Helena High. Maloree English and Reegan Walsh both hit twice from downtown on their way to eight points for the Bengals. Kylie Lantz and Carly Ryan had eight too, while Kim Feller managed six.
Butte trailed by as many as seven points and were down 35-31 to the Bengals at the half. Kodie Hoagland (17 points) and MacKenzie Tufty, who contributed with 14 points, led the way for the Bulldogs, who are now 0-2.
The Bengals are 1-1 and will be back in action Tuesday against Missoula Sentinel at 7:15 p.m. in Helena. The Butte girls will play at Kalispell Glacier on Thursday.
