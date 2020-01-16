Eric Peterson

Helena High’s coach Eric Peterson signals the defense to put up their hands in a game against Bozeman in the Jungle last season. 

 BMGPhotos.com

HELENA — Helena High's Eric Peterson is an accomplished head coach and this summer, he could be adding a national award to his resume. 

The head coach of Helena High, which has won three consecutive Class AA state girls basketball titles under his direction, was named as a finalist for the 2020 National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in girls basketball.

Here's an excerpt from the press release by the NHSACA:

"Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, NE on the evening of July 23, 2020. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in nineteen recognized sports categories."

Coach Peterson was nominated for this national honor by the state’s high school coaches’ association. This selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

