HELENA — Learning how to win close games was definitely on the agenda of Helena High girls basketball coach Ben Dudek this season and in the first game of the season against Bozeman High, the Bengals got their opportunity.
And while their offensive execution was less than perfect, which can be said of both teams, Helena made enough plays down the stretch to put together a 33-24 win over Bozeman Friday night in the Jungle.
"The goal was to win the game," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "We were 1-for-20 in the paint with contact in the first half. So we were getting good opportunities, we just weren't converting. But we are 10 practices in and we don't have to be our best right now. The goal was to get a win any way that we could and we did that."
One thing that helped the cause was Helena's Logan Todorovich scoring eight points in the fourth quarter to help break things open.
The sophomore connected on a 3-pointer that extended the Bengals' lead to nine points with just over four minutes remaining. She then added a three-point play with 2:02 remaining that pushed the lead back to eight after Bozeman had cut it to five and finished with 12 — the only player to reach double figures.
"She just never quits," Dudek said. "We were getting all those 50/50 balls in the fourth quarter and we got some really good looks and hit some big shots when it mattered and her (3-pointer) really put us over the edge."
The fact that the fourth quarter output from Todorvich matched the entire first half total of Bozeman or trailed Helena High by one point, showed just how difficult it was for either team to score in the first half.
Helena took a 9-8 lead into the intermission but Bozeman grabbed it in the second half at 10-9. But the Bengals answered with six straight points and a steal and score by Todorovich helped Helena take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.
After scoring 10 points in the third quarter, Helena tacked on 12 more in the fourth to wrap up the win over Bozeman thanks in part of an 11-of-15 effort from the free throw line.
"Shooting 73 percent from the free throw line," Dudek said. "That really helped us and I couldn't be more proud of the kids."
He was also delighted with his team's defensive effort, particularly in the first half.
"I realize we only scored nine points," he said. "But we only gave up eight."
For the game, his team gave up 24 with six going to Avery Burkart. Yet, she and the Hawks struggled at the free throw line and finished 7-of-18 from the charity stripe.
In addition to the 12 points Helena got from Todorovich, HHS got six from Alex Bullock as well as five from Avery Kraft, all at the free throw line. Kim Feller also had five as the Bengals improved to 1-0 on the season.
Helena will play next Friday against Senior. Bozeman (0-1) will be at home for the first time in 2021-22 against Kalispell Glacier. Both teams tip off at 7 p.m.
