HELENA — One of the most successful head-coaching stints in the history of Helena High school athletics abruptly came to an end Tuesday morning, as long-time Bengals' girls basketball coach Eric Peterson announced his resignation.
The move was announced in a press release put out by the Helena Public Schools. Here is what activities direction Tim McMahon said via the release:
“Coach Peterson has had an incredible career at Helena High. Three consecutive state championships speak for themselves, but just as important has been the way that success has been achieved. Coach Peterson has overseen a quality program whose participants learned so much more than basketball. He has served as a mentor to his players as well as other coaches. He is a true supporter of all programs and all participants in activities at Helena High. It has been a pleasure to work with him and the girls basketball program will miss his leadership.”
Peterson and the Bengals are fresh off a 9-12 season that ended without a trip to the Class AA state tournament. Prior to that, Helena High had won three consecutive Class AA state championships.
For his part, Peterson said his decision was all about timing.
"I love everything about it," Peterson said about coaching via a phone interview with the IR. "I love the relationships we have built as coaches and with the girls. Everyone says it's about family these days but for me, that's the reason. I have a son who is going to be in eighth grade next year and then he will be on to high school.
"I always told myself, I am never going to miss his stuff for my stuff," He added. "And that's what it comes down to. Coaching takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of time and dedication and I feel like I have missed enough already of my kids' things, so I just need to take a step back and be there for them."
In seven seasons at the helm of the Helena girls basketball program, Peterson posted a record of 97-55 according to mtsportsmemories.com and during that time, he led the Bengals to Class AA state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Peterson told his team during a video call Tuesday morning.
"It was kind of hard because we could only see four people online with what we were doing," Peterson said. "I think there was some surprise. I think some had an inkling, it's just a hard way to deliver the news. I could have waited this thing out where we could meet face-to-face but that would be a selfish thing for me to do, I still want what's best for our program and it was the right time for me to do that, so Tim (McMahon) can get some good applicants in and get someone hired before summer."
One of Peterson's former players, Kamden Hilborn took to Twitter to express what playing under the head coach meant to her:
The impact @epetro52 had on my life and so many others did not go unnoticed. All the amazing memories, life lessons and pure joy I got out of 4 years of bengal basketball are all thanks to him! So thankful to be a part of such an incredible program! Here’s to less grey hair;) https://t.co/nk0MpIw50C— Kamden Hilborn (@_Kamden_) March 31, 2020
"The impact (Coach Peterson) had on my life and so many others did not go unnoticed," Hillborn said via Twitter. "All the amazing memories, life lessons and pure joy I got out of four years of Bengal basketball are all thanks to him! So thankful to be a part of such an incredible program!"
Jaime Pickens, a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and current player for the Montana Lady Griz had this to say, also via Twitter:
@_Kamden_ couldn’t have said it any better. An amazing coach and an even better person. I learned so much more than basketball from him. I’m truly thankful that I was a part of it all and I’m sure every one of his players can say the same thing! 🤩 @epetro52 https://t.co/YsKoAyLNP4— Jamie (@jamie_pickens) March 31, 2020
"An amazing coach and an even better person. I learned so much more than basketball from him. I’m truly thankful that I was a part of it all and I’m sure every one of his players can say the same thing!"
The Montana native who played high school basketball at Havre high, also noted how important it was for him to leave the program in a good place.
"I didn't want to leave when the cupboard was bare," He said. "And the cupboard is far from bare. We have some great kids coming back and some solid eighth-graders coming in. Helena High will compete for years."
And while the highlight of his coaching resume will be the three state championships, for Peterson, the relationships meant much more.
"It's not the win or the losses, and I have had plenty of both, that I will remember," Peterson said. "The memories that have been created through my 11 years at Helena High, my two years in Boulder and three years in Idaho coaching will stick with me. I have been around a lot of great people who have impacted my life in a positive way so that's the No. 1 thing I will remember."
