HELENA — Both the Helena High and Butte girls basketball teams were looking to improve their standing in the Western AA with the divisional tournament next week and in the Bengals final home game of the regular season, they assured themselves of finishing no worse than fifth.
That is thanks to a 49-39 win over the Bulldogs inside the Jungle on Thursday night, a win that improved Helena High to 9-8 on the season, as well as 6-7 in the Western AA.
Helena is now tied with Missoula Sentinel, which lost to Helena Capital in overtime Thursday. HHS will travel to Sentinel on Saturday but regardless of that outcome, those two teams will meet in the first round of the divisional tournament.
Butte dropped to 4-9 in conference play and 8-9 overall for the season and for both teams, scoring points was a struggle early on.
The Bengals scored the first six out of the gate only to see Butte respond with a 7-0 run capped by a Kodie Hoagland 3-pointer. Yet, Helena High regained a 9-6 lead after one quarter and when Alex Bullock drilled a pull-up jumper as the first-half buzzer sounded, Helena led 19-12.
“Offensively, things were a little slow in the first half,” Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. “But in the third quarter, we got things going. We had the inside-out working, we moved the ball and were scoring at all three levels. That’s what put us over the hump.”
Avery Kraft, who scored 12 points, nine of them on 3-pointers, made one in the second quarter and two in the third quarter as the Bengals scored 18 in the third, one less than in the entire first half, as their lead ballooned to 38-20.
Butte trailed by as many as 21 points as Brooke McGrath hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to cut the lead below 20. The Bulldogs then applied some pressure in the fourth quarter and forced a number of turnovers on their way to 18 points.
Eventually, on another McGrath triple, the Bulldogs trimmed the lead to nine with 1:23 left, but they wouldn’t get any closer and the Bengals walked away with the 10-point win after some free throws down the stretch.
Joining Kraft in a team-high 12 points was Bullock who scored eight in the first two quarters. Kim Feller managed eight for Helena High. Logan Todorovich wound up with six.
McGrath and Hoagland both scored a game-high 13 points in the loss for Butte and each player hit 3-pointers in the losing effort. Tylar Clary also pitched in with six.
Butte (8-9, 4-9) will host Capital on Saturday, while Helena High will be on the road against Missoula Sentinel. The Western AA Divisional starts next Thursday in Helena.
"Saturday, it is what it is," Dudek said. "We are probably going to see that team (Sentinel) again but if we can do the things we are trying to do — taking great shots not good ones, locking in defensively, moving the ball around and doing all those little things, that will take us to where we want to be."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.