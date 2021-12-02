BILLINGS — First-year Huntley Project girls basketball coach Mandy Morales will miss the first four games of the season after being suspended for what were deemed as open gym violations from earlier this fall.
Project athletic director Tim Bastian will also be suspended for the first four games of the season, superintendent Mark Wandle told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Thursday.
Wandle said Bastian felt it was appropriate to take a suspension since he is the leader of the athletic department. Morales can continue to run practices and do all things other than in-game coaching during the suspension, Wandle said.
According to Wandle, the violation stems from open gyms when a volunteer coach was found to be giving instructions and running drills with the team, which is prohibited by the Montana High School Association. Coaches and others can be at open gyms, but Page 22 of the MHSA handbook states that there can be “no instruction during the open gym, whether by a coach or anyone else.”
The handbook also states that “coaches may supervise open gyms, but they cannot instruct, organize drills, etc., or participate with the students” and there can be no "organized competition, such as established teams participating in round-robin competition, etc.”
Wandle emphasized that Morales, who also coaches the middle school program, was not directly involved in any infraction, but as head coach was responsible for the penalty incurred.
“Mandy wasn’t out there showing somebody how to post up on a Mikan drill,” Wandle said. “She’d swing through there every now and then, probably like a lot of coaches do at their open gyms. The only thing is there was someone else there who was helping support the program and trying to do a lot of things right. But we now know what those things are and we’ll try to get those things right.”
The suspension came about after the school and the Montana High School Association were alerted to possible violations. Mark Beckman, the executive director of the MHSA, said he doesn’t have the power to suspend coaches or administrators but can enforce game forfeits.
When Wandle offered up the suspensions for Morales and Bastian — Wandle said he also offered to be suspended but was told that was unnecessary — Beckman said he accepted those conditions in lieu of game forfeits.
Wandle said assistant coaches Kelly Rutecki and Marissa Johnson will handle the coaching duties and that he and others will handle game-day duties while Morales and Bastian serve their suspensions.
Morales, who starred at Billings West after transferring from Project after her freshman season and then in college at the University of Montana, was hired last spring to take over a girls basketball program that has seen a variety of coaching changes in recent years.
Wandle expressed his belief that Morales is the person that can help build a competitive Red Devils program.
“In talking with coach Morales we know where we’re going, we believe in her," Wandle said. "I’m confident she’s going to do a great job. It stinks to start off the season this way, but we’re going to give her our support and she’s going to work through this with us.
“We’ve built some internal communication stuff already where we’re meeting with our coaching staffs, our AD … that way we have everything all squared away. Then we have to figure out the way we can do the open gym stuff and not have students and coaches impacted.”
The Red Devils are scheduled to open their season Dec. 10 and 11 at the Class B Tipoff at Lockwood High School. Project plays at Red Lodge on Dec. 14 before opening at home Dec. 16 against Lockwood.
Project's fifth game of the season is Dec. 18 at Joliet.
