HELENA — Defensive intensity and a hot-shooting second half helped Capital’s girl’s basketball team pull away from Bozeman Gallatin and cruise to a 68-29 season-opening victory on Friday night.
The defending Class AA state champions led by 11 points at halftime, but doubled up the Raptors 36-18 mid-way through the third quarter and held a 22-point advantage after 24 minutes of play. Gallatin managed just 11 second-half points on 5-for-15 shooting as Capital clamped down defensively.
“I liked our energy as a team,” Bruins head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “I thought the excitement they had for each other when somebody did something great really defines what type of team we wanna be. I thought they just did a great job of building each other up. We were aggressive defensively in the second half. We were able to create some separation. We’ve got a lot of growth that we’ve still got to take on, but I really like where we started at.”
Capital stayed in a man-to-man defense for much of the first half, but showed Gallatin a half full of a 2-3 zone in the game’s closing 16 minutes. The Bruins were especially active in the passing lanes of that zone, forcing 11 second-half Raptors turnovers.
Kathryn Emmert was credited with three steals in the win and Megan Swanson added another two as Capital totaled a dozen on Friday.
“Megan Swanson does a great job of just making teams uncomfortable so that we can get out in those passing lanes and we can look to trap a little bit,” Garcin-Forba said. “Collectively they work really well as a unit in our defense. I think that’s what was the difference for us, just being able to get a run going.”
Off those turnovers, Capital found the bottom of the basket in transition and notched 20 points off Gallatin mistakes. Emmert was big in pushing the basketball up the court all game long, leading to easy buckets for Swanson, Jada Clarkson and others.
“Kathryn has a good eye for the floor,” Clarkson said. “She’s super fast. She can get those great steals and look up the court for us running. It’s awesome to have a point guard that can see the floor really well.”
Gallatin turned the ball over 15 total times, against just four Bruin mistakes. At one point in the fourth quarter, as Capital reeled off a 13-0 run to take a 61-25 lead, the Raptors struggled to even maintain possession of the ball in the face of Capital’s defensive pressure and trapping.
“We’re still so young and inexperienced overall,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “Biggest thing, we’ve just gotta keep making strides. For the most part in the first three quarters we played decently. We kinda hung around there a little bit. I was OK with where we were after the first three quarters…
“Then in that fourth quarter, I was not OK with 10 turnovers in 15 possessions and [Capital] scored in 12 out of 16 possessions in the fourth quarter. That’s just not OK, at any level, and we can’t be OK with that.”
Capital racked up 10 assists on 26 made field goals in the victory. The Bruins shot 43.3 percent from the field and buried 11 3-pointers. Swanson led the way with a game-high 18 points, while Clarkson knocked down three triples and finished with 16 points. Parklyn Heller grabbed seven offensive rebounds for Capital – two more than Gallatin totaled as a team – and notched nine points, 12 total rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Bruins eclipsed 48 percent shooting (15-for-31) in the second half, including a 5-for-9 effort from 3-point distance.
Off the bench, sophomore Taylor Sayers scored nine points on 4-for-4 shooting in four minutes for Capital.
“It gives us some versatility and if one player’s not shooting it as well, we’ve got the opportunity to go to somebody else,” Garcin-Forba said of her team’s shooting effort. “I tell [the players] that somebody different is going to step up each night and that’s what is going to make this team special.”
Avery Walker broke into double figures for Gallatin, scoring 10 points. Makinlee Naffziger chipped in nine points and two rebounds, while Aspen Evenson added four points. The Raptors shot 37.1 percent (13-for-35) from the field for the game.
“Obviously we’ve still got a long way to go,” Holmquist said. “I saw some good things. I thought early on we handled the pressure pretty well. What was disappointing was that as the game wore on, I think the wheels fell off a little bit on us. We didn’t compete as well as I’d like to see us compete, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Capital saw eight different players score in the win. The Bruins jump out to a 1-0 start and will hit the road next Friday to face Billings West. Gallatin will turn around and play Butte, on the road, on Saturday.
“We definitely worked together as a team and we really went to the next level together,” Clarkson said of the win. “We really pushed each other. We’re there for each other and it’s going to be a super great season, for sure.”
