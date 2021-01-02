MISSOULA — Loyola Sacred Heart coach Travis Walker had a smile on his face and three simple words for Eureka coach Ryan Holder after their girls basketball game Saturday: “That was fun.”
It was the season opener for both teams and the first game for Loyola since the Breakers won their State B semifinal in March before the tournament got canceled because of the pandemic. That resulted in them finishing the year with a 25-0 record and being crowned co-champs.
Nearly 10 months later, it doesn’t matter to Walker whether his team is referred to as the defending champs or co-champs. The Breakers are more focused on their current situation and replacing three key players. They started to learn what they could become when they toughed out a 49-37 win against upset-minded Eureka at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center.
“Hopefully we can find some identity and keep this thing rolling,” Walker said after Loyola upped its win streak to 29 games dating back to the 2019 state tournament. “I think you start looking at last year and you get tight and start thinking about things you don’t need to think about. We just want to go out and play.”
The Breakers bring back three starters from last year’s team that outscored its opponents by 24.1 points per game. It’s not the five starters they returned to last year’s team, which won the District 6-B title for the first time since 2012, but it’s a solid base around which to keep building.
The Breakers have been known for their full-court press under Walker, who’s heading into his fourth year as head coach and also has a third-place finish at state in 2019. They showed the work they’ve been putting into their press since they began practices on Dec. 7, finishing with a 35-11 turnover edge against Eureka as they used their defense to create offense.
“They’re the gold standard of Class B,” Holder said of the Breakers. “We knew we were coming into death row over here against the returning state champs.”
The Breakers return two-time all-state guard Lani Walker, a junior who was their leading scorer last year and scored a game-high 13 points in the opener. They need to replace all-state forward Sam Clevenger and all-state guard Syd Koppang, who had a knack for knocking down big shots and making clutch plays; their absence led to struggles in half-court offensive sets.
The Breakers have some players who showed they could potentially step up into those roles. Senior guard Kelsey Esh showed her improving touch as a shooter by dropping 12 points to go with a game-high six steals. She’s one of two returning second-team all-conference picks along with senior forward Laney Denning, who had two points.
Junior wing Natalie Clevenger came through with 10 points in her first year as a full-time starter after getting spot starts last year because of injuries. Senior guard Brooke Twite added seven points for the Breakers, who have to also replace Violet WhiteGrass, one of their first players off the bench last year.
“We’ve had some good practices to get going, and the kids have been really engaged and wanting to learn,” Walker said. “A lot of these kids know what to expect because they’ve played a lot of minutes over the last few years. They’re still learning, and as long as they want to be taught, which it seems like they want, we’ll be good with that and keep teaching them.”
Eureka gave Loyola a challenge despite graduating four seniors, including one all-state player, one first-team all-conference player and one second-team all-conference player. Second-team all-conference pick Katie Schmidt scored a team-high 11 points and hit a 3-pointer to give them their only lead at 31-29 in the third quarter after trailing 11-3 and being tied 16-16 at the half.
Loyola answered with an 8-0 run to go up 39-29, the Lions followed with a 6-0 run and the Breakers countered with a 10-2 run to close the game. Loyola took advantage of its trips to the free-throw line, making 12 of 16 while Eureka was 9 of 18.
“I think the girls are excited to be playing,” Travis Walker said. “I think they’ve shown that. They’re smiling a lot. They’re laughing, they’re joking, which is a good thing. I’m really proud of where they’re at right now.”
While it was the first game for both teams, they hope it’s not their last. The pandemic can potentially end things at any moment, which some Loyola players know from being on the soccer team that had to forfeit its spot in the state tournament this fall because of an outbreak on the team.
So, the teams are focusing on what they can control. For Loyola, that means sticking to Travis Walker’s motto of “ride the wave,” which has guided the Breakers during his tenure.
“Every wave crashes at some minute. Hopefully it’s not a big swell that gets us. Hopefully we’ll be able to balance and ride it out,” Travis Walker said.
“As long as we get better and improve every game, no matter the wins and losses, we’ll have a successful season. As long as we can smile and laugh at ourselves, it’ll be a positive year.”
