BUTTE — Maury Cook has retired from coaching after six years at Butte High School and more than 20 years in Montana, but the Butte-area native said he and his family will remain in Montana for life.
Cook said he will continue his career as an educator and will soon retire from teaching as well. The current time and state of the team left a good window for the decision.
"When you make these decisions, it's important to make them on your own," Cook said. "The end of my teaching career will be somewhere close down the line. You want to step out of the coaching world when you feel the person who steps in has a good group of kids to work with."
Cook also said that he hopes his assistants step up next season, but a head coach decision has not been made yet. The Bulldogs finished this season with a 4-11 record.
Originally from Deer Lodge, Cook coached at Anaconda for 14 years before accepting the Butte girls position. Cook said coaching has been a love of his for a long time.
"It's all about the kids," Cook said. "Watching them grow, not only in the basketball world but in the rest of their lives. Just being a part of that, you just hope something they've heard from you helps them down the road somewhere."
Cook praised his assistants, the school administration as well as the athletes he has coached for the past six years. He also said it could be time for a new voice, with a new energy to continue growth within the basketball program.
"You always want to raise participation and that takes time," Cook said. "I hope one of our assistants takes that because they are really good, quality people."
"We're locals, my wife was born and raised here and I'm from Deer Lodge," Cook said. "We have a lot of family here and we're here for life."
