BOZEMAN — On the Friday evening of Oct. 13, 1972, in the little gymnasium at Great Falls Central Catholic High School, a basketball was tossed high in the center circle and the tallest players for GFCC and Fort Benton leapt with outstretched arms to control the tip.
Just like that, girls basketball had officially arrived in Montana.
Again.
“Girls basketball bounces on the scene,” was the next morning's headline above a small story on an inside page of the Great Falls Tribune.
Across Montana that weekend, some 50 schools ranging from rural dots on the map to the behemoths in Great Falls and Kalispell were ushering in a long-overdue renewed era of high school sports as well.
Time flies: That was 50 seasons ago, bringing us to a milestone that merits commemoration.
To that end, beginning Friday our five Lee Montana newspapers and 406mtsports.com will mark the anniversary of the second coming of girls basketball. We will revisit more than a century of triumphs and tribulations, of equality and inequality, noting some of the people who pushed boulders uphill and into headwinds to ensure the status the game enjoys today.
In the coming days you’ll read about Montana's unique history, follow a timeline of key events, and argue over our choices of the top 50 girls high school players over these past 50 years – an extraordinary list, it turns out, considering our limited population.
And over the coming months, we’ll spice up our routine coverage with stories revisiting remarkable teams, players and events.
As you’ve gathered by now, girls basketball didn’t actually begin here in 1972 – coincidentally the same year Congress enacted Title IX, guaranteeing equal opportunity.
The sport was so popular after James A. Naismith nailed up his first peach basket in 1891 that many colleges offered varsity women’s basketball before the men. In 1916, 300 opportunity-starved women dressed in bloomers sought coveted spots on the team at Oregon State.
Chicago reportedly was the site of the first girls high school game in 1896. The Fort Shaw Indian School near Great Falls established Montana’s first organized squad a year later.
Fort Shaw then captured the nation's fancy while winning an unofficial world championship at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.
A gray University of Montana Archives photo reveals a student named Jeannette Rankin among classmates playing a version of the game outdoors in 1900, before she became the country’s first woman elected to a federal position.
By 1925, 37 states staged girls state tournaments, and though Montana wasn’t among them many schools had teams.
According to the Women’s History Matters webpage, the captain of Wolf Point’s 1927 squad was an athletic German Mennonite girl named Elisabeth Funk. She would later marry a man named Jackson and give birth in Deer Lodge to a son, Phil, himself a formidable athlete who would one day build a coaching resume of some note with assists from Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.
In a precursor of girls prowess to come in northern Montana, the same site notes that in 1944-45 a girls team at Fairfield defeated the boys team. As late as the '40s, girls basketball was widespread in the state.
Yet from 1908 until 1972, the girls who played were relegated to the shadows.
In 1908, the Gallatin County High School girls team was crowned state champions. It would be the last sanctioned title until January 1973, when Glendive edged Deer Lodge in Miles City for the first Montana High School Association championship.
The Great Depression was a major dagger for girls sports, robbing schools of limited resources prioritized for boys.
At the same time, despite staunch advocacy for women’s fitness by First Lady Lou Henry Hoover, a growing movement nationally stoked fears over the impact of such exertion on girls. Basketball was decried as “unladylike” and potentially causing “sterility.”
Many states outlawed the game. Though Amateur Athletic Union teams still existed, even their championships were won by squads reflective of the cultural mindset, namely Tulsa Business College Stenos and Hanes Hosiery.
Mostly, though a smattering of high school teams in Montana still played glorified pick-up games through the '50s and '60s, girls were banished to intramurals or discouraged altogether.
Then came 1972.
Girls could at last represent their schools officially, if awkwardly. Many had never dribbled or shot a ball; those who were proficient in such basics typically had the good fortune to have had athletic brothers.
Even so, while one battle ended 50 years ago others were just beginning.
It took the so-called Ridgeway Settlement in 1983 to ensure equality in funding, resources, facilities, uniforms, and other basics. And it wasn’t until 2002-03, 17 years after the the state's first family of girls/women's basketball, the Dedens, began pushing for it, that the girls played in winter alongside the boys, joining 47 states in a move that galvanized folks pro and con.
Today, equality is the rule, right down to the general elimination of “Lady” ahead of high school and college nicknames, with the Lady Griz a notable exception. To many, “Lady” reinforces the Jenny-Come-Lately nature of the girls game and was a condescending suggestion of a sub-standard product akin to a junior varsity.
The term still lingers largely out of habit, but it has been abandoned by most media, including these pages, in recognition that equal means equal.
In short, girls basketball has fully arrived.
And this time, after 50 inspiring years, it’s here to stay.
