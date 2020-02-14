Flathead and Butte each wanted a victory for Valentine’s Day, but the Braves were the ones who walked out victorious.
Flathead defeated the Bulldogs 56-52, winning a close finish after that saw neither team trail by more than four in the fourth quarter. Braves senior Jenna Johnson led the contest with 22 points.
Butte head coach Maury Cook said that the Bulldogs always look to hold opponents to under 50 points, but senior Jenna Johnson and the Braves outmaneuvered his team.
“52 points should win every game for us,” Cook said. “Coach [Tricia] Dean did a great job with her scheme, we should not be giving up 56 points. We couldn’t find [Jenna Johnson], we lost her all night.”
The Braves and Bulldogs opened the game with solid offensive play, as both teams consistently broke each other’s full-court press, creating breakaways and open looks from around the arc.
Butte got the better of Flathead through the first two quarters, as junior MacKenzie Tutty and senior Makenna Carpenter made shots and created space, finishing with 21 points combined.
The Braves, who trailed by 10 twice in the first half, kept the game close thanks to senior Jenna Johnson, who made three treys in the first half, including one with seconds on the clock to help Flathead enter the break down by 5 points.
Flathead head coach Tricia Dean talked about switching from the press to man coverage, which made staggered the Butte offense.
“We got a couple looks with our press,” Dean said. “But overall, Butte broke it pretty easily. We jumped out of that to man defense, and I was pretty impressed because we haven’t played man in a couple weeks and I think that was the difference in the game.”
Johnson and junior guard Bridget Crowley kept the Braves’ momentum going, as the pair scored back-to-back three-point plays to propel Flathead to their first lead of the evening, while Butte struggled through a seven-point third quarter.
However, the Bulldogs responded to the Braves toward the end of the quarter, scoring enough to enter the final eight minutes with a two-point lead.
Both sides traded the lead and worked for the victory, but the decisive moment came through Johnson and freshman Maddy Moy.
After Johnson sunk a contested trey, Moy ran the length of the court, making her shot while being fouled.
The follow-up free throw put the Braves up 49-45, and despite Butte bringing it to a one-point difference with under a minute remaining, Johnson rose to the occasion for Flathead by knocking down her sixth three-point effort of the night to seal out the Bulldogs.
Dean talked about the importance of Johnson, especially her late three-point effort.
“She was absolutely huge,” Dean said. “I thought I was going to throw up when she shot the three-point in the corner. We said, ‘No shots, no shots!’ But she had confidence and drained it.”
The Braves were led by Johnson’s 19 points, who was backed up by freshman duo Akilah Kubi’s and Moy’s eight points. Crowley added nine more, with seven second-half points.
Tutty led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Carpenter finished with 13. Senior Haley Herron contributed 10 and sophomore Tylar Clary had seven points from off the bench.
Cook said that the loss was a tough one to take, but he expects his team to be ready for Butte’s second game in two days when the Bulldogs’ welcome Glacier.
“We’ve had a whole week to prepare,” Cook said. “We may have spent too much time on Glacier, but we told them, ‘It’s time to come out and keep your head up.’ We’ve got another game to play.”
Butte takes on Glacier Saturday, while Flathead visits Missoula Hellgate in Missoula.
