FORSYTH — Forsyth senior Jordan Cookman has signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Mesa (Arizona) Community College, becoming the fourth member of the Class B co-champion Dogies to either sign or commit to a school.
All-state junior post Lindsey Hein has given an verbal commitment to Montana State, and seniors Roxanne Keefer and Haley Vance are destined for Dawson Community College.
Cookman was second-team all-conference for Forsyth. She averaged 5.7 points, 4-9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
“I choose to go to school in Arizona because I really like the coach and how she coaches, and because I was ready to go out and try something new away from Montana," Cookman told 406mtsports.com "I am very excited to join the T-Bird family, and to go experience a new place.”
Cookman also competed in volleyball and track for the Dogies, placing second at state in the javelin. She also was all-conference in volleyball.
“We are excited to add Jordan to our TBird family," Mesa coach Kori Stephenson said. "Jordan’s ability to lead along with her work ethic, character, and toughness will help her transition into our program. Jordan, being a successful three-sport athlete, is to add immediate competitiveness that we are excited for.”
