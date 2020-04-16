MISSOULA — Jordan Featherman has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Big Sky High School following the resignation of Jordan Hansen shortly after the season.
The school sent out a release on Thursday that Featherman, a Big Sky graduate, had taken over the program. Hansen coached the varsity for just one year, following her stint as the head junior varsity coach.
"I learned a lot this year, it was fun getting to be a part of the game again that I love so much," Hansen said. "Unfortunately there were circumstances that prevented me from being able to make the choice to stay, and I wish the program and the girls the best of luck in the future."
Featherman, a math teacher at Big Sky, played football and basketball for the Eagles, graduating in 2007. He was a three-year letter winner in both sports.
Following his graduation, he became an assistant coach for the Eagles football and boys basketball programs while studying at the University of Montana.
"I'm thrilled ... thrilled the's the word. I'm really excited about it," Featherman said. "They haven't had a lot of wins in the last handful of years and I'm really looking forward to it."
Featherman then transferred to Montana Western to complete his degree in mathematics education. Following his college graduation, he was hired by Lima High School as a boys basketball coach, a position he held for three years.
While there, he helped increase the Bears' wins from one in his first season to nine in year three. Featherman then moved on to Gardiner, where he held the head basketball coaching position for three years.
He also spent a season as the head varsity football coach. Featherman then moved on to Shoreline, Washington, to take an assistant coaching position at Shoreline Community College, but the entire staff was fired before he got to the school.
For the next five years, he taught at Leota Junior High, also coaching track and basketball. Following his wife's graduation from medical school, they moved back to Missoula, and Featherman is finishing up his first year teaching at Big Sky.
Featherman inherits a team that has won six games over the past four seasons. The Eagles have reached state six times since back-to-back girls state titles in 2008 and 2009, winning two games at the tournament.
"I think the big thing, it's more of global thing, not just at Big Sky, but we tend not to have fun in athletics anymore, we take it pretty seriously," Featherman said. "I think I can bring some enjoyment to it, and when you're having fun, it's easier to work hard."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.