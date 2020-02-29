HELENA — The Helena High girls basketball team and Kalispell Glacier have played two close games this year and Thursday, when the two teams meet in the opening round of the Western AA Divisional tournament, you can expect another.
Earlier in the season, Glacier rallied from five points down with just over 30 seconds left to beat the Bengals in Kalispell and Saturday, on Senior Day at the Jungle in Helena, the Wolfpack won again, edging out the Bengals 57-52 in the regular-season finale.
The two teams were going to meet Thursday in Missoula regardless of the outcome, but it will make Glacier the No. 4 and Helena the No. 5.
"We are excited to play Helena again," Glacier head coach Amanda Cram said. "We know that coach Peterson will probably have some new wrinkles for us and the best team that night is going to come away with the win."
The best team on Thursday has yet to be determined, but on Saturday, especially in the early going, it was Glacier that looked sharp.
Ellie Keller drills a 3 ball. Glacier leads Helena 10-2. 4:04 1Q. Timeout Bengals. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/I1zMtj2FV4— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 29, 2020
Aubrie Rademacher and Ellie Keller each made 3-pointers early as the Wolfpack jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening stanza.
Helena closed the gap to 12-8 by the end of the first quarter and thanks to a 5-0 run to start the second, which included a McKayla Kloker trey, the Bengals jumped in front 13-12.
McKayla Kloker hits a 3. She has five this quarter. Bengals lead 13-12. That’s a 9-0 run. 7:12 2Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/MvOeVQUKpB— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 29, 2020
Only the lead wouldn't last long and it would be the only time Helena led all night.
Keller, who led all scorers with a game-high 18 points, scored twice in the next few minutes and at the half, Glacier was on top 25-19.
"I thought we put ourselves in a hole," Helena head coach Eric Peterson said. "We lost some assignments early and offensively, we weren't very crisp."
In the third, Kloker came out firing and hit another three to get the Bengals back within three points at 27-24, however, an 8-0 run by the Wolfpack which featured a triple from Kenzie Williams and a hoop from Keller pushed the visiting team's lead to 37-25 and at one point, it got as large as 13.
But in the final stanza, the Bengals got hot. More specifically, Riley Thennis did. Following a bucket inside, she drilled a 3-pointer and it shrunk the lead to 42-36. It also capped a 7-0 run by the senior.
Riley Thennis for 3! That’s five in a row for her. All of a sudden. 42-36. Bengals trail. 6:17 left. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/J40rp8rj3d— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 29, 2020
Glacier got the lead back to eight points, but Thennis again, brought the Bengals back and after seven more points, as well as another triple, the Wolfpack's lead was just one, 47-46 with just over three minutes left.
Needing an answer, Glacier found one in Emma Anderson who scored and Rademacher, who hit a clutch jumper and then scored another off the glass to push the lead back to five, which ended up being the final margin.
"I don't know that it matters that we won the first two games," Cram said looking ahead to divisionals. "We all know that winning three in a row is one of the toughest things to do in basketball, however, we did some really great things (Saturday) and if we can through those lulls, I think we have a great opportunity."
Finishing just behind Keller, who had 18 for Glacier, was Rademacher with 16. Thennis matched that with 16 points of her own, with 14 in the fourth quarter. Kloker added 12, while Caroline Bullock finished with 11.
"We missed a few chances, some shots, some put-back opportunities," Peterson said. "And whether we are in the lead or behind, we have to do a better job of executing in crunch time and have a cleaner finish than we did."
The two teams will meet Thursday in Missoula at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.