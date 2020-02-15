BUTTE — The Wolfpack defense put together an impressive four quarters on Saturday.
Kalispell Glacier defeated Butte 49-37, holding the Bulldogs to 21 points through the first three quarters.
Wolfpack head coach Amanda Cram praised her team for the defensive effort.
“Truthfully, defense is something we’ve been working on,” Cram said. “If you look at our record, we haven’t been a great defensive team. It was important for us that we limit their shooting possessions and have great defense.”
Glacier took control of the game early, making sure to utilize their height advantage by feeding 5-11 senior Aubrie Rademacher and 6-2 junior Emma Anderson, jumping out to a 9-3 lead after just a few minutes.
The Bulldogs struggled to get shots to fall throughout the first half, as the Wolfpack looked to close out on Butte shooters like seniors Makenna Carpenter and Trisha Ericson.
Carpenter earned a rare three opportunity in the second quarter to bring the game to 14-19, but Glacier continued their post scoring to enter the break with a 25-16 lead.
Cram said that her staff and team have continued to improve in terms of the chemistry between the Wolfpack’s post play and outside shooting.
“Our inside-outside game has gotten better every week,” Cram said. “Having the bigs in there is helpful, but I also knew that they were going to double-down on Anderson, but it just created more space for Rademacher. We shot the ball well at times.”
The Wolfpack defense continued their effective display, holding Butte to just five points in the third quarter as Glacier consistently forced turnovers and close out on the Bulldogs’ attempts.
The Butte defense began to put more emphasis on flooding the paint, hoping to hinder Anderson and Rademacher, but Glacier answered the change as junior guards Ellie Keller and Kenzie Williams made shots in the space left over.
Butte head coach Maury Cook talked about the adjustments the Bulldogs made, but that it was going to be hard for the Bulldogs to handle Glacier on the inside and outside.
“You’ve got to pick your poison,” Cook said. “If you’re going to double team down-low, you’re going to give up some outside shots and hope people miss them. When they don’t, you’re going to get beat and that’s just the way it is.
Butte’s offense started to put together consistent scoring through senior Haley Herron, Carpenter and sophomore Tylar Clary, which saw the Bulldogs claw back to within six, but not before Glacier was able to make baskets down the stretch to seal the win.
Carpenter led the Bulldogs with 14 points, making two treys in the process. Herron contributed eight points, six coming in the fourth, while Clary finished with seven points.
Rademacher ended her evening at 19 points, and was followed up by Williams’ nine. Keller tacked on seven points, and Anderson concluded with six.
Cook said that he was proud of the way his team kept fighting, but that they have work to do with the divisional tournament in two weeks.
“Really proud of the second-half effort,” Cook said. “We battled well… They never cease to amaze me in stretches of what their capable of doing. We have to sustain that, we have to find a rotation that can sustain that for 32 minutes.”
Glacier returns home to welcome Flathead this Saturday, while Butte hits the road to visit Missoula Hellgate on Friday.
