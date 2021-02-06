There were a few times Saturday in Helena that the Butte girls basketball team looked just about dead in the water.
At one point, the Bulldogs trailed by 13 points and in the fourth quarter, Butte was down by nine to Helena.
Yet, Butte chipped away at Helena's lead and actually grabbed a two-point lead, which was erased by Avery Kraft's bucket in the game's final seconds that forced overtime, wth the score tied 46-46.
But Kodie Hoagland, who was came up big throughout the fourth quarter and overtime, banked in a 3-point shot with just a few seconds left on the clock in the extra frame to deliver Butte a 52-49 victory.
Hoagland finished the game with a game-high 16 points that included four makes from 3-point range. She also had two assists and two steals. The Bulldogs, who improved to 2-7 on the season also got nine points from MacKenzie Tufty, who also added five rebounds.
The Bengals started the game strong on their home floor in the Jungle and scored 12 points in the first and second quarters in order to grab a 24-12 lead at intermission.
However, Helena allowed Butte to score 34 points in the second half, a number that featured 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.
Butte shot 37 percent from the field, but the Bengals shot just 32 percent. Alex Bullock led the way with 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting. She also managed six rebounds and two steals. Reegan Walsh also pitched in with 12 points off the bench for Helena High. She made 4 of 5 shots and grabbed six boards in 22 minutes off the bench.
Helena High (3-4) will be back at home Monday night against No. 2 Helena Capital in the first crosstown girls basketball game of the year. The game was postponed earlier this season because the Bengals were in a pause.
Butte will play again next Thursday at Glacier.
