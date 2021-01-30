HELENA — Senior Kylie Lantz paced Helena High with 12 points, leading the Lady Bengals to a 46-41 win over Kalispell Flathead on senior night.
On a night when Helena High honored four of its seniors, it was Lantz who made a critical bucket late to stave off a run by the Bravettes.
With the Bengals lead cut to just six points and under two minutes remaining on the clock, Lantz flipped up a tough shot underneath the basket, only to have it fall with a foul called.
“Kylie is a big part of our team, she’s a big part of our leadership,” head coach Ben Dudek said. “For her to come out after a disappointing first half and hit a couple really big buckets in the second half — couldn’t be prouder of her.”
While she missed the free throw, Lantz’s bucket stretched the Lady Bengals’ lead back to eight points with 1:13 left on the clock.
In what was a slow offensive start for both teams on Saturday afternoon, Helena High found itself leading 15-12 at halftime after starting the game on a 7-0 run.
A similar 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter allowed the home team to open a six-point advantage as both squads scored more points in the third quarter alone than in the entire first half.
“They run a lot of defenses, a lot of different schematic things...We didn’t really handle it very well in the first half, 15-12 wasn’t a great spot to be in for us,” Dudek said. “Thought our kids responded really well in the second half. We were much more under control, made stronger decisions, made more on-time decisions and luckily we were able to come away with the win.”
Flathead managed to only shoot 31.6 percent from the field, including 18.2 percent from 3-point range in the loss. Despite turning Helena High over 18 times and out-rebounding the Bengals by four, offense was hard to come by for the Bravettes.
“Our focus right now is going to be getting things going on the offensive end,” Flathead head coach Sam Tudor said. “Defense is a lot about attitude and pressure and intensity. At times we didn’t have all five getting there. We need all five of our players playing hard.”
Helena High only shot a slightly better 38.3 percent from the field, but managed a 58.3 percent clip on 2-pointers.
Lantz was 5-for-10 from the field and knocked down two of her team’s four 3-pointers. She was also active on the boards with five rebounds and paced the Bengals with six of their 11 assists.
Freshman Avery Kraft notched seven points in the win for Helena High, while senior Reegan Walsh and sophomore Alex Bullock each chipped in six points each.
Sophomore Akilah Kubi and senior Molly Winters led Flathead with 10 points apiece, while senior Kuyra Seigel and Maddy Moy each dropped in five points. Freshman Kennedy Moore grabbed eight of Flathead’s 33 rebounds on Saturday and Kubi added seven of her own.
With the win, Helena High improves to 3-2 on the season and notched its first victory since having to pause activities due to COVID-19. Flathead falls to 1-5 this year with the loss.
“Happy for all of our seniors,” Dudek said. “Our seniors have put a lot into this program and they’re leaders for our team. On senior night, to get a win — a gritty win — I’m happy for them.”
Helena is scheduled to return to action on Thursday against Missoula Hellgate on the road. Flathead will also hit the court again on Thursday when the Bravettes face Missoula Big Sky at home.
