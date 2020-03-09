LAME DEER — Lame Deer senior guard Mishayne Bearchum has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota, Morning Stars coach and athletic director August "Tiger" Scalpcane said Monday.
Bearchum averaged 21.5 points per game for the Morning Stars. She had four games of better than 30 points, including 35 against Red Lodge and 34 against St. Labre.
"Mishayne is a true definition of a student-athlete with a great, positive, hard-working attitude," Scalpcane said. "She was always one of the first ones to practice and one of the last to leave. She is always one of the hardest workers all these years and this year was the hardest worker we had. I am very proud of her. She definitely deserves this and I can't wait to watch her play at the next level."
The Thunderbirds have won two consecutive Region XIII titles under Peltier, the region's coach of the year for the second consecutive season. Three Montana players are currently on the roster at United Tribes, including former Lame Deer standout Jasmyne Two Moons and Hardin's Karissa DuShane.
