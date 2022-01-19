There are few high school rivalries in the state of Montana quite like Helena High and Helena Capital.
It's a unique rivalry and after going nearly two years without a true crosstown basketball game — one with fans, students and all — the wait is almost over.
It will end Thursday night at the Bears Den as the Capital Bruins will host Helena in the girls basketball game (7 pm). The boys will follow on Friday.
"I'm excited," Capital head girls basketball coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "Last year, it just wasn't the same without the crowd and the student section and I'm excited for our kids to be able to experience that."
It’s an important game for both teams and not just because it's crosstown. Both the Bengals and Bruins are 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Western AA.
"Obviously crosstown is big in this town," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "But we are both 1-2 and 4-3. We are both going to be jockeying for position in the (Western AA) so having it be the only game of the week and getting a full week of preparation for a game that's so important is huge for us."
Each team has had its share of ups and downs early in the season and looking ahead to Thursday’s night tilt, here are five things to watch.
Going streaking
This series hasn’t gone back and forth much over the past few years. During its run of dominance in which it won three straight Class AA titles, Helena High controlled the rivalry, defeating the Bruins three times in 2018-19.
The tide started to turn in 2019-20 as Capital, on its way to winning the first of two Class AA state championships, took both games. The Bruins, who are the defending AA state champions, swept the Bengals again last season to make it four straight.
Yet, Capital no longer has Paige and Dani Bartsch, just like the Bengals had to deal with life after Kamden Hilborn and Jamie Pickens.
So either the Bruins will push their winning streak to five or the Bengals can start their own streak and get Dudek his first win against Capital in this matchup of programs that have combined to win the past five Class AA state titles.
A special atmosphere
While we were fortunate to have crosstown basketball games during the 2020-21 season, it wasn’t quite the same as Garcin-Forba stated, with spectators being limited.
Capital’s Parklyn Heller is one of the few players on either side that’s played in a true crosstown atmosphere, as well as a state title game (last March).
"It's always a really fun environment," Heller said. "And I honestly can say that crosstown is probably the craziest (atmosphere). The whole town comes out and everybody is super loud and wants their team to win. It's super fun too because everybody knows each other on both sides. It's just different."
Playing in the postseason is one thing but few environments can match what we’ll see Thursday night in the Bears Den and that’s only going to add to the excitement.
It's also going to be something different, for players on both sides, and dealing with all of that energy and emotion will be key.
"I think you just have to block out the noise," Heller said. "You have people screaming at you, but I think it's fun. You just have to try to block it out and use it to your advantage."
New stars set to emerge
The old adage is that big-time players step up in big games. Well that's been true over the years in the crosstown basketball games and Thursday, some new standouts are going to emerge in this rivalry.
And there are plenty of candidates on both sides.
Junior's Alex Bullock (Helena High) and Jada Clarkson (Capital) are each leading their team in scoring and Clarkson is fresh off a 26-point outing against Kalispell Flathead. For the season, she's averaging just under 15 a game.
Bullock is averaging 10 a game for the Bengals, and is just ahead of Avery Kraft who is right behind with nine points per game. CHS Junior Megan Swanson is also averaging double-digit points for the Bruins and on both rosters, there are three combined seniors (all on CHS) so it will be interesting to see who's got next?
"Both sides have multiple players who can step up and score," Garcin-Forba said. "And that's where it's going to be a chess match trying to stop someone from getting hot but that's where it will be fun too because both teams have that capability to come out and make shots."
And as far as his team is concerned, Dudek said he's already seen that progression.
"That's already taken place with players like Avery (Kraft) and Alex (Bullock)," he said. "I know that crosstown is a big deal but that progression has already taken place and I don't think (Thursday) will be any different. Avery and Alex are two great players that step up in big situations and crosstown is a big situation and they will be ready for it."
A 'Crazy competitive energy'
No matter how coaches and players talk about crosstown being another game, it's just not and that's clear the second you walk into the gym.
"Crosstown always brings a different vibe and a different energy," Bullock said. "But even last year, during our COVID year, I had my mom, my grandma, my dad and all the important people in my life. So it still had that crazy-competitive atmosphere. More fans will add to that energy and I don't know, my hands might shake a little before the game but at the end of the day, you just have to go out and play."
That's easier said than done of course. But for Bullock and Helena point guard Avery Kraft, the experience of playing and starting in crosstown games, could prove valuable in crunch time Thursday night.
"I think I just learned about how to handle the pressure and being in different situations," Kraft said. "It's going to be different this year and it's going to be loud. We just need to stay focused and have fun."
Tale of the Tape
Both teams are similar and it goes beyond their records. Capital currently ranks ninth in scoring offense and fourth in defense in Class AA, while the Bengals are 10th and sixth in the same categories.
Both teams get the majority (above 50 percent) of their buckets off of assists and each has been stellar at defending the 3-point line but especially HHS which is holding opponents to under 20 percent from 3-point range.
Clarkson is shooting just under 50 percent for the season from beyond the arc and she's got 14 makes total which is an average of two 3-point field goals per game.
Turnovers will also be important. Capital averages nine steals per game, while Helena High is right there with eight.
"When you look at it, we are very similar," Garcin-Forba said. "We are both a little inexperienced at certain positions so it's going to come down to who can minimize mistakes."
Tip-off time is set for 7 p.m.
