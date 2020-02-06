Dillon came to Butte Central with the hopes of clinching a top-two spot in the division, and the Beavers rose to the occasion.
The Beavers defeated the Maroons 50-34 in a back-and-forth contest that saw both sides swing momentum, but Dillon had the last advantage, putting together a strong fourth quarter to limit Central.
The game started with Dillon jumping out in front, as key seniors Kylee Pittman, Josey Jones and Tylia DeJohn made early shots and got the ball rolling for the Beavers.
Central kept enough pace to only trail by five heading into the second quarter, thanks in part to an aggressive defensive press, which saw juniors Avery Kelly and Delaney Hasquet disrupt the Dillon offense.
Maroons head coach Meg Murphy said that she appreciates what Kelly and freshman Brooke Badovinac bring to the table.
“I think having Avery Kelly in the game makes a big difference for us,” Murphy said. “When she plays aggressive, she helps us a ton. She’s got those long arms and between her [Brooke] Bandovinac, they cover a lot of ground.”
However, the Maroons’ defense faltered as the Beavers’ plugged along, seeing Dillon outscore Central 13-7 in the second quarter after a late run, as sophomore guard Ainsley Shipman put together a couple of impressive possessions.
The break at halftime saw momentum swing back the Maroons way, but only after trailing by 17. Senior Emma Keeley put up five points in the third quarter, as Central were able to scrape back to an 11-point deficit with a quarter to play.
The Maroons looked strong to start the fourth quarter as well, but the key moments of the game came on back-to-back Dillon possessions.
The Beavers’ Jones and Pittman each made two big three-point attempts, all but sealing the Maroons off. Dillon head coach John Hansen talked about that moment, and that it was exactly what his team needed.
“That was a backbreaker,” Hansen said. “We were in a stage where we were playing not to lose, we kind of let them back in… We started playing to win, and we shot the way we needed to win. Those are our two seniors, and they were big-time shots in big-time moments.”
Meanwhile, Central was unable to answer the Beavers’ challenge, and Murphy says that she thinks that her team will find a way to get everyone in sync on offense, but it’s still a work in progress.
“I keep thinking one day,” Murphy said. “That the shooting gods are going to touch them and they’ll all shoot well at the same time... We’ll continue to get better and get [Amira] Bolton back and that’ll help us a little bit depth wise.”
Dillon was led by the duo of Jones and Pittman, who both finished with 11 points as the pair made five treys in the contest. Junior Madalen Shipman added 10 more to the Beavers’ win.
For Central, Hasquet’s nine points finished as the Maroons’ high, while Badovinac and senior Emma Keeley each followed with seven points each.
Hansen says that clinching a top seed in the division while maintaining their undefeated conference run whilst on the road was big.
“We’re feeling good,” Hansen said. “We’re taking it one game at a time, we just clinched a top-two seed with that win, but our goal is to win the conference. We can’t let up, other teams are going to get better, and we have to get better as well.”
Dillon returns to Beaverhead County to welcome Ronan on Saturday, while Central heads back to the MAC to host Livingston.
