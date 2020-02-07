BILLINGS — With just a couple weeks left in the regular season, Southeastern A rivals Billings Central and Laurel are finally meeting up.
The Rams and Locomotives tip off Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, with the girls opening the night at 6 p.m. The boys game follows with a scheduled 7:30 tip off.
Central’s girls are 12-2 and the No. 2 team in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings. After winning their first 10 games, the Rams dropped two straight before rebounding with back-to-back wins. Laurel (10-4) has won seven of its last eight games.
Central’s boys (8-6) broke a three-game losing streak with a win over Miles City on Thursday. Three of the Rams’ losses have been to Class AA teams.
Laurel’s season has been one of streaks: in building a 7-7 record, the Locomotives have had winning streaks of four games and three games, and losing streaks of three games and their current four-game skid.
The girls teams will play again Feb. 18 in Laurel. The boys teams will meet again Feb. 20, also in Laurel.
