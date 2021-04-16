BILLINGS — Laurel girls basketball coach Eddie Cochran has resigned.
Cochran resigned from the position effective March 25 and the resignation was approved on April 12 at the Laurel Public Schools school board meeting.
Cochran was hired in the spring of 2019 and coached the Locomotives for two seasons, leading the team to a 13-8 record in the 2019-20 season and an 11-6 mark this past year.
The job opening is posted on the Laurel Public Schools website.
