BILLINGS — Layla Baumann would square up, launch a 3-pointer and let her hand dangle at the wrist from her extended right arm. Perfect follow-through form.
Baumann was the second-best 3-point shooter in Class AA last season, but the Billings West junior was second to none on Friday night. She had an inkling it was going to be like that.
“If I make all my 3s in warmups, I know it’s not going to be a very good game,” Baumann said with a smile after she helped the top-ranked Golden Bears run away from defending state champion Helena Capital 55-27 at the West High gym. “Tonight, I didn’t make very many in warmups and I knew it was going to be a good game.”
Baumann, who was second only to teammate Sydney Pierce last season in 3-point percentage (Baumann made 44% on 54 attempts, while Pierce made 45% on 51 attempts), was good on all six of her shots from beyond the arc for a team-high 18 points. Pierce added 10 points for the Bears, who improved to 3-0.
Baumann made three consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to help West extend a 14-9 lead to 23-9, then added two more treys during a 20-0 run that covered the entire third quarter and half of the fourth that turned the game into a runaway.
Capital (1-1) is seeking a new identity after graduating a large group led by twins Paige and Dani Bartsch, who took their talents to Boise State (for volleyball) and Montana (for basketball), respectively. The Bruins are transitioning from a post-oriented team to a more up-tempo squad.
Trying to beat the Bears at their own game is a tough task, but the Bruins, who were led by Jada Clarkson’s nine points, had their moments. Just not enough of them.
“I told them in the locker room I was proud of their effort,” Capital coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “Are there things that we can build on? Absolutely. I would be much more worried if this were Game 18 and not Game 2. So, for us, it’s all about growth at this point, all about positive growth and learning from it.”
West coach Charlie Johnson took the long-term view, as well. Coaches are reluctant to hand out style points, and despite Baumann’s perfect shooting, the 6-foot-4 Pierce hitting jump hooks and 3-pointers, and solid second-half defense that held an opponent scoreless for nearly 12 minutes, Johnson said his Bears still have things to work on.
Nice little jump hook from the 6-4 Sydney Pierce. If she perfects that … Baumann with another 3 and West’s lead is up to 31-17 with 5:00 left in the third. #mtscorespic.twitter.com/bUSKE0vMou
