MISSOULA — Tyler Hobbs knows a thing or two about keeping his head held high when the going gets tough.
The first-year Missoula Big Sky girls basketball coach played on a football team that won four games in four seasons while undergoing coaching changes at West Valley High School in Spokane. He took key lessons from head coach Craig Whitney, a former Montana wide receiver, before he went on to play for the Griz himself.
Hobbs now takes over a Big Sky program that is on its fourth head coach in as many seasons and had won only two games over the previous three seasons. He has the Eagles off to a 3-3 start heading into a home showdown against Missoula Hellgate at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“A lot of those conversations I had with coach Whitney were about sticking with it and being part of the solution and not part of the problem and grinding through it,” he said. “Those are things we’re talking about right now with the girls, especially the seniors. It’d be easy for them to be in a bad mindset, but they’ve been phenomenal. They can see the change happening, but they’re being part of the solution, and it’s paying off.”
Hobbs experienced much bigger losses off the field. His father died in a car accident before he was born, while his mother did when he was in eighth grade, he said, so he was raised by his stepfather, Dan Love, who he calls his father.
Hobbs also received instrumental development from his high school basketball coaches, Jamie Nilles and John Graham, a Missoula native who had gone to Big Sky. He hopes to offer that same support as a coach, which is why he made his first goal with the team to get to know the girls on a personal level.
“I had some amazing coaches growing up when I was a kid who are still mentors to me and had influence over me as a young kid,” he said. “I could have gone a lot of different directions in my life, and those are two amazing coaches who kept me on the straight and narrow. A big part of coaching for me is giving back to the game and mentors and leaders that have helped me, and hopefully I can pass that along. Part of it was I also felt I like a had a good formula to success and I was well prepared and ready to implement it.”
Hobbs also knows a thing or two about being part of a winning program.
Hobbs was a three-year starter and league MVP on the hardwood and had planned to play college basketball but realized he was a basketball player at heart inside a football player’s body. Whitney helped him get on the radar of Big Sky Conference football coaches, and several of them offered him a chance at the Division I level.
Hobbs chose to play defensive end for coach Bobby Hauck’s Griz. One on hand, it was a tradition-laden program, which made it to the FCS national title game twice during his playing days from 2006-10. On the other, Montana was just the right distance away from home.
“As I look back through a coaching lens, there was never a question of what the game plan was or where you were supposed to be or when. That’s because coach Hauck is very detail oriented,” he said. “I try to make sure on our level that the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed so that we can go out and play fast.”
As a defensive end, Hobbs was taught to play fast, physical and disciplined. Those are three qualities he wants his basketball team to embody.
He began establishing that philosophy when he coached boys basketball, football and track while doing student teaching at Big Sky during the time the girls basketball team won back-to-back state titles. He made a second stop as an assistant with the boys, took over as the Stevensville boys basketball coach and spent the past three seasons as an assistant under state championship-winning coach Karen Deden at Missoula Sentinel.
“I took a lot from Karen because she’s a great basketball mind and a great leader of young women,” he said. “She’s very diligent in scouting and scouting reports and puts the kids in the best position to be successful. I think football really ingrains that in you, but she really pushed me another notch. The way she saw the game and communicated that to the players, I took a lot from her into what I’m doing now.”
With Hobbs at the helm, winning is becoming a new and much-welcomed trend for Big Sky. The Eagles are off to a 3-3 start after going 6-54 from 2017-19 under coach Michaela Anderson, 0-20 in 2020 under coach Jordan Hansen and 1-13 in 2021 under coach Jordan Featherman, with that one win snapping a 43-game losing streak.
After starting 0-2, the Eagles put together a three-game winning streak with victories over Belgrade, Great Falls High and Helena Capital before a 46-36 loss to Sentinel snapped that. It was that win over Great Falls, their lone road victory, that impressed Hobbs.
“It wasn’t a big show or a song and dance. It was almost like they matured so quickly that the attitude shifted to, ‘We can do this, this feels good and we want to keep it going and we want to ride this momentum,’” he said. “It translated to them turning it up in practice, which is going to make us better down the road. That game was pivotal and there was a mindset shift and they started believing and developing some confidence.”
The Eagles are still chasing their first winning season since 2016, when they went 13-10 and last made the state tournament under coach Jason VanderWall.
There are signs of potential with freshman stretch four Kadynce Couture blossoming early as a versatile player and leading scorer. She brings the vocal leadership, while senior forward Avari Batt leads by example, Hobbs said. The Eagles also start senior guard Grace Bunnell, sophomore point guard Audrey Hale and junior slashing guard Maddie Jones.
“We’ve got the right kids in the program. They play well together. Effort is never a question,” Hobbs said. “When taking over a program like this, the kids have to know how much you care before they care how much you know. That’s been goal No. 1 walking in here is getting to know them, who they are, what their families are like, what they’ve been through personally, athletically. That has been supper enjoyable because they’ve been open and receptive to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.