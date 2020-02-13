BILLINGS — Friday’s scheduled Class A girls basketball game between Lewistown and Billings Central has been canceled.

Billings Central will receive a 2-0 forfeit, a result that was agreed upon by both schools, according to Fergus County High School Activities Director Jim Daniels.

“We’re just shorthanded on girls this year in our program, we only have a varsity and what we call a junior varsity, but that's mainly freshmen,” Daniels said. “So we have only 15, 16 girls to begin with.

“We just have a lot of flu going around our area and several of our varsity players have been out of school most of the week. So the decision was it wasn’t going to do anybody any good to play the game Friday night.”

The game, which Lewistown was scheduled to host, will not be made up. No. 2-ranked Billings Central is scheduled to host Glendive on Saturday, while Lewistown has games remaining against No. 3 Havre and No. 1 Hardin.

“We need to heal our kids up,” Daniels said. “We’re kind of in the fire these last three games so we just want to be healthy.”

