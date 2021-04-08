BOZEMAN — Lewistown wrestler Cooper Birdwell and Fort Benton baskeball star Aspen Giese are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for March after completing stellar careers with championships.

Birdwell, a senior who has committed to national wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State, capped an unbeaten career by winning the Class A title at 132 pounds in Miles City. He became the fourth Montana wrestler ever to finish unbeaten, completing his career at 178-0 — the first to do so since Townsend's Jade Rauser from 2008-11.

Birdwell's four pins at the state tournament took a total of 4 minutes, 27 seconds.

Giese, a senior guard who plans to continue her basketball career at Montana State Billings, scored 19 points — 16 in the first half — as Fort Benton downed Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 74-60 in the Class C championship game for the program's first girls state title.

Giese had a game-high 21 points in a 64-31 semifinal rout of Manhattan Christian. The all-state honoree led the Longhorns to an 87-9 record in her four years.

