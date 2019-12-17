Billings Central vs. Havre

Olivia Moten-Schell, left, helped Billings Central beat Kadia Miller and Havre this past Saturday. Central is No. 1 and Havre is No. 2 in the first 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings of the season.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

One defending state champion is No. 1 in the first 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings of the 2019-20 season. The other classifications are topped by teams that fell short.

Three-time defending Class AA state champion Helena is No. 1 again.

Class A is topped by a team that didn’t win a trophy at last year’s state tournament. Billings Central, which lost to Hardin in the State A semifinals, is No. 1 thanks largely to its convincing win Saturday over two-time defending state champion Havre, the No. 2-ranked team this week.

Missoula Loyola lost to eventual champion Wolf Point in the first round of last year’s State B tournament. The Rams, who took third place, are No. 1 in these rankings.

The top-ranked team in Class C didn’t even make state last year. Belt earns the distinction thanks to its 21-4 record last season, a 66-24 win over Wolf Point on Saturday and returning talent, highlighted by now-senior all-state player Kolby Pimperton.

Records are through Dec. 16

Class AA

1. Helena (1-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)

3. Helena Capital (1-0)

4. Billings West (0-1)

5. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

Class A

1. Billings Central (2-0)

2. Havre (1-1)

3. Hardin (5-0)

4. Columbia Falls (3-0)

5. Hamilton (2-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola

2. Forsyth

3. Harlem

4. Roundup

5. Wolf Point

6. Whitehall

7. Glasgow

8. Columbus

9. Big Timber

10. Fairfield

Class C

1. Belt

2. Box Elder

3. Fort Benton

4. Roy-Winifred

5. Ekalaka

6. Charlo

7. Scobey

8. Wibaux

9. Plenty Coups

10. Savage

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings. 

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

