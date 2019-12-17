One defending state champion is No. 1 in the first 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings of the 2019-20 season. The other classifications are topped by teams that fell short.
Three-time defending Class AA state champion Helena is No. 1 again.
Class A is topped by a team that didn’t win a trophy at last year’s state tournament. Billings Central, which lost to Hardin in the State A semifinals, is No. 1 thanks largely to its convincing win Saturday over two-time defending state champion Havre, the No. 2-ranked team this week.
Missoula Loyola lost to eventual champion Wolf Point in the first round of last year’s State B tournament. The Rams, who took third place, are No. 1 in these rankings.
The top-ranked team in Class C didn’t even make state last year. Belt earns the distinction thanks to its 21-4 record last season, a 66-24 win over Wolf Point on Saturday and returning talent, highlighted by now-senior all-state player Kolby Pimperton.
Records are through Dec. 16
Class AA
1. Helena (1-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)
3. Helena Capital (1-0)
4. Billings West (0-1)
5. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)
Class A
1. Billings Central (2-0)
2. Havre (1-1)
3. Hardin (5-0)
4. Columbia Falls (3-0)
5. Hamilton (2-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola
2. Forsyth
3. Harlem
4. Roundup
5. Wolf Point
6. Whitehall
7. Glasgow
8. Columbus
9. Big Timber
10. Fairfield
Class C
1. Belt
2. Box Elder
3. Fort Benton
4. Roy-Winifred
5. Ekalaka
6. Charlo
7. Scobey
8. Wibaux
9. Plenty Coups
10. Savage
