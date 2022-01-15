BILLINGS — Freshman Tailey Harris dropped 30 points and the Lockwood girls basketball team picked up its first varsity win in program history by beating Livingston 55-39 Saturday night at the Lockwood High School gym.
Lockwood, which is in its third year after opening its doors to freshmen to start the 2019-20 school year, is in its first season of playing a varsity schedule for boys and girls basketball.
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Lions, who play in the Southeast conference of the Eastern A division along with Billings Central, Hardin, Laurel and Livingston.
“When you have to go up against Central, Laurel and Hardin, you’re just trying to stay above water,” Lockwood coach Robert Tedlund said. “You know, it wears on you. So, yeah, there was a sense of relief tonight. In the locker room there was a sense of relief and a lot of happiness, too.”
Tedlund said his team’s defense created steals and turnovers that led to a lot of transition points. Lockwood led 33-17 by halftime, and the 39 points allowed is a season-low for the Lions.
“The thing that’s nice now is when we use our coaching points and talk to the girls during practice, we can go back to this moment where, hey, we’ve done this before, we can do it again,” said Tedlund, who has six freshmen and three sophomores on his varsity roster. “The first one’s always the hardest, they say. It’s one thing to say that, it’s another thing to actually experience it.”
Lockwood returns to the court Friday at home against Huntley Project. The Red Devils defeated Lockwood 61-43 earlier this season.
Taysha Littlelight added eight points for the Lions. Taylor Young led Livingston (0-8) with 15 points.
