BILLINGS — Lodge Grass native Gary Stevenson was hired last week to be the head girls basketball coach at Lodge Grass High, he and athletic director Dee Pretty On Top told 406mtsports.com Monday.
"I’m just thankful, privileged to work with these girls," Stevenson said. "I’m going to put in my hours to bring it all together."
Stevenson, 28, spent last season as the Indians' JV girls coach. He replaces Cameron McCormick, whose contract was not renewed after one season at the helm. McCormick has applied for several coaching jobs but has not received an offer yet, he told 406mtsports.com.
The Lodge Grass girls went 11-13 last season and bowed out at the Southern B Divisional tournament. It was the first time in nine seasons the Indians advanced past districts, according to McCormick.
Stevenson was born in Hardin, grew up in Lodge Grass and attended Hardin High, where he played basketball. He also played for the Little Big Horn College men's basketball team, and he graduated from Montana Western last year with a bachelor's degree in business education. He teaches business at Lodge Grass.
