LODGE GRASS — Jordan Jefferson and Shantell Pretty On Top signed collegiate letters of intent on Monday at a signing day ceremony at Lodge Grass High School.
Jefferson signed with United Tribes Technical College in North Dakota to play women's basketball.
Pretty On Top signed with Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas for the women's cross country team.
Both are receiving athletic scholarships said Lodge Grass AD Dee Pretty On Top, who noted he is "proud of both of them."
Dee Pretty On Top said both players, who each were honored as all-state performers in basketball, surpassed 1,000 career points in hoops this year.
Pretty On Top was all-state in cross country as a freshman, finishing seventh in Class B. She was 19th as a sophomore at the state cross country meet, and this past season she was 37th. Pretty On Top also runs the 3,200 and 1,600 in track and field at Lodge Grass.
Jefferson, a two-time all-state selection in basketball, also played volleyball for the Indians.
