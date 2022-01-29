BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Havre’s Yelena Miller to get into the flow of the game Saturday evening after the long bus ride to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The top-ranked and defending Class A champion Blue Ponies had made the long trek to Billings — almost 250 miles — along with the Lewistown Golden Eagles to play their Northeast A regular-season game.
The first quarter wasn’t even half over when Miller, a 6-foot junior, had eight points on her way to a game-high 27 in Havre’s 63-49 win.
The victory was the 10th in a row for Havre after an overtime loss to No. 3 Billings Central earlier this season.
“I thought Lewistown played hard and did a good job,” Havre coach Dustin Kraske said. “Our kids were ready to go and they did great, too. We were fortunate enough that we could play 15 kids and get them the experience of playing on this floor.”
Ready from the start
The whole purpose of the programs playing in Billings was to give their players more exposure to the arena that hosts the Eastern A Divisional tournament every year. Officially, Saturday was a home game for Lewistown; the teams are scheduled to meet in Billings again next season with Havre being the home team.
All the logistics didn’t matter much to Miller.
“I just get on the bus,” she said with a smile.
Miller and the Ponies had plenty to smile about. Lewistown simply couldn’t match up with Miller, whom Kraske said is learning to play a more physical brand of basketball.
She was able to post up occasionally for easy points, but most of her baskets came on offensive rebounds. She was also 11 of 12 from the foul line. Miller helped patrol the interior of the defense, and had several plays that led to transition baskets.
“We’re fortunate she’s a Blue Pony,” Kraske said. “She works hard all the time and wants to be really, really good. So we’re very appreciative of her efforts.”
Miller and the rest of the starters took a seat after the third quarter. Havre held a 59-28 lead by that point.
“We really love the opportunity to compete and to be competitive,” Miller said. “All of us. We’re all competitive and make each other better, whether it’s practice or just in real life.”
Making strides
With his team trailing 49-22 with under four minutes left in the third quarter, first-year Lewistown coach Newell Roche stood on the sidelines watching intently as his team pushed the ball up the floor.
A good progression of passes got the Eagles an open look, but the shot didn’t fall and eventually went out of bounds to Havre. Roche took a deep breath and exhaled slowly, his cheeks puffing out.
With no seniors, six juniors and four freshmen on the roster, this could be considered a building year for the Eagles. Still, there are signs that the Eagles are close: The basketball IQ and aggressiveness seems there. The ability to finish is what’s needed.
“We’re a young team that just has kind of learned how to play,” said Roche, who graduated from Fergus County High School in Lewistown in 2000. “The biggest thing that’s keeping us in games is how hard we play defense. If we can make some more shots, we can play with teams, even stick with teams like (Havre). We’ve come leaps and bounds from the beginning of the season.”
The Eagles won against Laurel on Friday, and came to Billings hoping for a better showing than a 66-20 loss at Havre earlier in the season.
Roche felt his team achieved at least that much Saturday. And he felt the Eagles can continue to improve, keeping an eye on the Eastern A divisional, which is slated for Metra in late February. Havre, Hardin and Billings Central have dominated the divisional in recent years, but there’s always an open fourth spot to qualify for state.
“We can be that team who stuns somebody in the tournament, so that’s our goal,” Roche said. “We want to be that underdog tournament team.”
Numbers game
Havre improved to 12-1 and 7-0 in the Northeast A. Lewistown, which started the season 1-5, slipped to 6-7, 2-3. … Jade Wendland contributed 13 points for Havre, which had nine players score. … Lexya Burnham led Lewistown with 14 points. Ida Bokemeyer added 13 and Aniya Ross finished with 10.
