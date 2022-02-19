BUTTE — The Eagles were able to check off a few boxes Saturday night with their 56-39 victory over Twin Bridges at the Maroon Activity Center.
The victory clinched a District 12C championship for the Manhattan Christian girls basketball team. The Eagles also avenged their only regular season loss and eclipsed the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season.
"We've had a great season," said Manhattan Christian coach Jeff Bellach. "We're 20-1. That's the third 20-win season in a row and so for the girls we're looking to keep building on it. We've got to get better. That's that's the thing; our mindset doesn't change, mentality hasn't changed. Every week this year our goal is to get better every practice."
The Eagles, in fact, do appear to be getting better each time they take the court. Getting Katelyn VanKirk back from injury has certainly played a pivotal role. The 6-foot-2 sophomore, who averages 12 points per game, was absent for a six-game stretch during the regular season. One of those games was the loss at Twin Bridges on Jan. 28.
Her 25 points on Friday helped Manhattan Christian pull off a comeback win against Ennis in the 12C semifinal. On Saturday, she led the Eagles in scoring again with 17 points.
"She's a big piece of what we do," Bellach said. "Obviously, with that size, and she can put the ball in the basket. And she's got that competitive winning mindset, like the rest of them. And so getting her back on the floor is a big key for us.
As Manhattan Christian's rotations round back into form and improves each time on the floor, it seems fair to toss in the phrase "peaking at the right time"; possibly the most coveted descriptor of a team that's in the midst of postseason tournaments.
"That's kind of the goal, is to start to peak at the right time," Bellach said. "And I think we're starting to head there."
As for the game itself, it started off looking as if the teams would trade haymakers all night. Allie Dale started off hot for Twin Bridges, scoring six of the first 10 Falcons points. When her defender played loose, she drilled a 3-pointer. When the defense came out to guard her, she went straight to the hoop and finished at the rim.
Leading 11-10 after one quarter, the Eagles switched to a 2-3 zone in the half court. Dale, who led the Falcons with 16 points, was held scoreless in the second quarter. Twin Bridges still had open looks from the outside against the zone, but it was just one of those nights when a bucket couldn't be bought.
"Our zone offense has to improve," said Falcons coach Hannah Konen. "We need to be able to move the ball and make some more shots in order to compete in games like that."
The Falcons kept the game within striking distance most of the way with their defense, but Manhattan Christian took a 10-point lead into the half. Ava Bellach got into a rhythm, scoring seven points during the Eagles' second-quarter run. She finished the game with 15 points on three 3-pointers, a couple deuces and shot 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.
Twin's offense got going after halftime as Dale poured in seven of the Falcons 16 third-quarter points. However, they were met with yet another counter punch from the Eagles. This time it was Natalie Walhof who made the Falcons pay, scoring six of her 11 points in the period. She had a two-point jumper and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions that felt especially deflating for Twin Bridges.
Manhattan Christian pulled away in the fourth as the Falcons tried to shoot their way back into the game with 3-pointers, but weren't efficient enough in doing so.
"They had a solid game plan against us," Konen said. "They went zone and forced us to shoot some outside shots. We'll work on that this week and hopefully get better looking at next week when divisionals start."
Both teams will play next week in the Western C divisional tournament in Frenchtown.
