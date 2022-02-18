BUTTE — For the second year in a row, Manhattan Christian will send both its boys and girls basketball teams to the 12C district tournament title game. And for the second year in a row, the Eagles' girls with play the Twin Bridges Falcons for the 12C championship.
On Friday night in the Maroon Activities Center in Butte, first it was Manhattan Christian to punch its ticket to the 12C chipper after defeating Ennis 42-31. Twin Bridges defeated Shields Valley 46-27 in the second semifinal game.
On a night when Manhattan Christian's leading scorer Ava Bellach was the focal point of the Mustangs defense and held scoreless, other players on the floor had to pick up the slack.
"Considering Ava, our leading scorer averaging 20 a game had zero points, and Grace (Aamot) not playing the whole second quarter, I thought we did a great job," said Eagles coach Jeff Bellach. "Girls stepped up. Katelyn (VanKirk), she got in a little foul trouble too but she stepped up. Jadyn (VanDyken) stepped up."
VanKirk led the way for the Eagles with 25 points and seven rebounds. Aamot had seven points and eight rebounds.
The Mustangs made it difficult for Manhattan Christian through a majority of the game. But once the Eagles were able to start creating turnovers and get out in transition, they were able to take control.
"In the second half, I thought we executed well," Bellach said. "We got good shots ... at times."
Before that happened, though, Ennis was able to keep the game in the half court and slow down the tempo. They were able to stay patient and maintain possession of the basketball while waiting for an Eagles defender to get overly aggressive. Once the Mustangs saw a defender over pursue, they would cut backdoor for a bucket.
Ennis led by as many as eight points at 19-11, and held a 26-20 lead with six minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Mustangs were led by Shae Lovett's nine points. Shelby Klein had eight and Marlyssa Ledgerwood finished with seven.
About midway through the third, Christian eventually got a few more turnovers with its press which led to easy buckets. An Aamot corner 3 gave the Eagles their first lead since the first quarter at 28-26. Once they grabbed the lead, Bellach called for his defense to go to a zone.
As Manhattan Christian settled into a 2-3 zone in the half court, Ennis could not buy a bucket and the Mustangs went on a 10-minute scoring drought. The drought started at the 6-minute mark of the third and ended with 4 minutes to go in the game.
"When we were able to get the lead and go to our zone, that mixed it up on them a little bit," Bellach said. "They kind of got out of sync offensively."
In the next game, Twin Bridges used suffocating defense to bury Shields Valley before the Rebels had a chance to blink. It was chaos from the opening tip, just how the Falcons like it.
"I am a product of Twin Bridges basketball," said Falcons coach Hannah Konen. "There's a long-standing tradition of Twin just having a relentless defensive game and defensive style of play, where you cause turnovers and you play fast. And that really suits the athleticism on my team."
Twin took a 32-9 lead into the half and were able to cruise from there. The Falcons built the lead mostly with transition and fast break layups.
Allie Dale led the way with 12 points and Ruby Waller was next with nine.
"Ruby is a great kid," Konen said. "She's kind of the girl who's done a lot of work behind the scenes for us all season long. She's getting those hustle plays, 50-50 balls, a lot just tough underneath-the-basket rebounding. And so it was awesome to see her step up and make some big shots for us tonight in a huge game. I mean, that was well deserved. I'm so very, very happy for her."
The Falcons and Eagles will play for the championship Saturday night at the MAC. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Manhattan Christian's boys defeated Harrison 40-32 to advance to Saturday's boys final, which tips at 7:30 p.m. West Yellowstone and Shields Valley had not concluded at press time. The winner of that game faces the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.