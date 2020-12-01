CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian three-sport star Eliana Kuperus signed a basketball letter-of-intent Tuesday with Dordt University in Iowa, according to the Belgrade News.
Kuperus is an all-state player in basketball and volleyball. She also competes in track.
Kuperus averaged 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a junior for the Eagles.
Dordt, an NAIA school that finished 24-9 in women's basketball a year ago, is located in Sioux Center, Iowa.
