Manhattan Christian's Eliana Kuperus (9) will be playing basketball at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. 

 MIKE CLARK 406mtsports.com

CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian three-sport star Eliana Kuperus signed a basketball letter-of-intent Tuesday with Dordt University in Iowa, according to the Belgrade News.

Kuperus is an all-state player in basketball and volleyball. She also competes in track.

Kuperus averaged 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a junior for the Eagles.

Dordt, an NAIA school that finished 24-9 in women's basketball a year ago, is located in Sioux Center, Iowa.

