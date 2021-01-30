HELENA — At halftime of Saturday's game against Kalispell Glacier, the Helena Capital girls basketball team found itself trailing and the Bruins were in a little trouble.
Capital was down 21-19 at the Bears Den and had scored just two points in the second quarter.
In a critical game, with home-court advantage for the state playoffs potentially on the line, Capital was a different team in the second half and it showed. Paige Bartsch, who missed most of the second quarter with foul trouble, scored four quick points as her return was felt immediately.
After a couple more buckets from Dani Bartsch and a 3-pointer from Mara McGinley, a two-point deficit, had turned into a 15-point lead.
And after holding Glacier scoreless for the entire third quarter, Capital wouldn't look back, holding on for a 48-40 win.
"In the second half, we decided to collect ourselves on the offensive end," McGinley said. "We got into our offense more and we were able to get it inside and that's a game-changer for us."
McGinley's not wrong, because whenever the Bruins did get the ball inside, there was little the Wolfpack could do to stop it, as Paige Bartsch was 6-of-9 from the field on her way to scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
The 6-foot-4 senior also blocked three shots, however, early on, she wasn't able to stay on the court, picking up her third foul at the 6:45 mark in the second quarter.
"Our defense was very good and we stopped fouling," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of the difference in the third quarter. "And then, we were more confident and more calm on offense. They went man and I thought we had more girls on the same page."
Not only were the Bruins able to get the ball inside more in the second half, the ball movement was better too, which led to a 4-of-8 showing from 3-point range for McGinley, who has made 10-of-19 from deep in her last two games.
"Glacier is a very good team, they are tough, but our message at halftime was just to share the basketball and play together," Garcin-Forba said. "We had 16 possessions in the first where we did not have one or more ball reversals and that's huge for us. When we start getting ball reversals, we will score at a much higher level."
As well as that worked in the third quarter, with Paige Bartsch sidelined in the second with foul trouble, the Wolfpack went on their own 17-2 run and built a 4-point lead, before taking a 21-19 advantage into intermission.
Yet, Capital was a different team in the third quarter and surged into the lead on a slew of buckets by the Bartsch twins.
McGinley's third trey gave CHS its biggest lead of the game at 36-21. It also capped a 19-0 run that went from late in the second to early in the fourth.
"At halftime, they had nine offensive rebounds," McGinley said. "So we just changed our mindset and became the aggressor."
Emma Anderson, who led the Wolfpack with 14, helped keep Glacier within striking distance in the fourth, but another McGinley 3-ball iced the Bruins fifth win of the season.
Dani Bartsch was a force on both ends for Capital, scoring 16 points and tearing down 16 boards — both games highs. She was also credited with three steals, three blocks and two assists. McGinley, who now has 17 3-pointers in six games this season, wound up with 14.
Capital (5-1) will head to Butte Thursday, before hosting top-ranked Missoula Hellgate next Saturday. Glacier (4-3) will travel to Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday.
