Mara McGinley, McKayla Kloker bring sharpshooting skills into crosstown rivalry

HELENA — Being a great shooter takes more than skill. It takes a mindset, as well as countless hours with a hoop and a ball, honing the craft.
Repetition is the key. It's all about confidence, muscle memory and creating the fearless mentality that every great shooter possesses, a mentality shared by McKayla Kloker and Mara McGinley.
Kloker and McGinley aren't teammates. Instead, they are rivals.
Kloker is a senior guard at Helena High, while McGinley is a junior wing for Helena Capital.
Yet, as they get set to square off Thursday night in the first crosstown basketball game of the season, it's hard to look past all the similarities.
Coming into the crosstown game at Capital, Kloker and McGinley each have a Class AA-leading 23 3-point field goals to their credit.
But that's far from where the comparisons end.
Kloker leads Class AA in shooting at 42.5 percent from beyond the arc and seven attempts per game, while McGinley isn't far behind at 35 percent and eight attempts per game.
Each leads her respective team in scoring and going back even farther, each got a similar introduction to the game -- by way of their dads.
"My dad had been a basketball coach for about half of his life," McGinley said. "He coached here at Capital and so, I've been around basketball since I was about 2 and a half years old, pretty much my whole life."
Not unlike Larry Bird, the shooter she modeled herself after growing up, McGinley grew up playing basketball.
"I was shooting all the time," McGinley said. "We had the hoop in the driveway and I had the little tyke one when I was about three years old."
Like Bird, McGinley's shot is a little unorthodox. But years of practice have made perfect, at least for her.
"I always liked Larry Bird," McGinley said. "He had kind of an unconventional shot and I shoot with two hands. So I always thought that was kind of cool."
Despite her two-handed form, which is rare, like Bird and other pure shooters, it just seems to work.
"It's just how I picked it up," McGinley said. "My dad was going to help me change it, but I was making them, so I kept with it."
McGinley fell in love with the game in her early years and Kloker was right along with her.
"I started at a really young age," Kloker said. "My dad coached at Helena High. so I was always around and I just grew to love it."
The Bengals senior who will play collegiately at Montana Tech starting next fall, also gave credit to her dad for teaching her.
"He basically taught me how to shoot," Kloker said of her dad. "He also taught me that repetition is a big part of it. The more you practice, the more you are going to make and that's a big part of my confidence."
Confidence is a vital trait for any good shooter, but it's not something that comes naturally. It is earned.
Kloker again! Bengals score the last 11 in the first half. They lead Billings West 28-24. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/rxN96aOlfZ— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 21, 2019
"Practice is what makes a good shooter," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said. "And no one puts more time in the gym than McKayla, I guarantee it, just in terms of honing her craft, which is exactly what she's done. She is a great shooter and it's because she puts the time in."
It's time she has been putting in for years.
"My dad, he is the superintendent of Montana City," Kloker said. "So the gym is always open and I am always there. He will be my passer and rebounder, and we will work on game situations and stuff like that."
Being in the gym has always been natural for Kloker, but after tearing her meniscus and being forced to miss most of the 2018-19 season following surgery, she had to take the long road back to being herself again.
"I was scared at first," Kloker said. "Because your legs are a big part of your shot. I tried to work into it slowly. I started shooting without my legs and I just kept working at it and it got better over time."
Yet, that doesn't mean her rehab wasn't filled with trials and tribulations.
"There were a lot of really, frustrating moments," Kloker said. "After my surgery, I had to be straight-legged for about six weeks. But after that, I started gaining more strength."
And since her opening game against Bozeman, in which she connected on five 3-pointers for 17 points, she really hasn't missed a beat.
McKayla Kloker hits 3-pointer No. 4. 55-15. That means mercy rule and running clock the rest of the way. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/vE5wYMgMxV— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 17, 2020
"I had never had to come back from an injury before, so I was kind of iffy on everything," Kloker said. "But after I got through those first couple of games, I knew I was ready."
While Kloker was getting ready to re-emerge on the varsity stage this season, McGinley has made a splash in her own right, playing a big role in the top-ranked Bruins 8-0 start.
It’s officially the Mara McGinley show. Another bomb. Bruins up 44-35. That’s 21-5 this half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/cvuflu4q8v— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 19, 2020
Over the last four outings, McGinley has made four or more treys three times, including five each against Butte High and Sentinel. She also made four in a win over then No. 1 Missoula Hellgate.
"It's huge for us," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of McGinley's shooting. "It opens up things inside for us and allows us to stretch the defense out and get other people involved."
McGinley drills the clutch three! She has four from downtown. Bruins up 50-42. 2:46 left. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/vsArp846qA— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 11, 2020
The 3-point shot has changed the game dramatically over the past few decades and that's made shooters like Kloker and McGinley a dangerous weapon.
"I think it puts a different emphasis on the game," Garcin-Forba said. "I think girls and women have been able to expand their game by incorporating the 3-point shot more and that's changed the evolution of basketball."
Basketball used to be about bigs and scoring inside. Now, even though those things are still critically important, the 3-ball is the ultimate equalizer -- and gamechanger.
"I know with our team, it helps a lot," Kloker said. "If one of us makes one, we all start to feel it. So I know If can go out and make a couple or someone else can, we can all feed off that."
McGinley agreed.
"It's just a huge confidence booster," she said. "If you are down or struggling on offense and one three, no matter who makes it, is just a power surge for the entire team."
For all the ways McGinley and Kloker are alike, there are some key differences, such as their own, unique form and of course, the teams they each play for.
But their ability, their backgrounds and their determination to be great, makes it too easy to connect them.
"I think you have seen different shooters throughout time that have had a little different form and still been great shooters," Peterson said. "Like Larry Bird for example. I'd say Mara and (McKayla)'s are slightly different but they are similar in they both make a lot of shots."
That they do and Thursday night at the Bears Den, the one who makes more, might just walk away with a crosstown victory.
