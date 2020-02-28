Helena High needed a win Friday against Kalispell Flathead for a number of reasons. But chief among them was confidence and after a dominant showing on both ends, the Bengals appear to have plenty.
Following a 53-26 win in the Jungle in Helena, the Bengals are also guaranteed to finish no worse than fifth in the Western AA standings, which means a more favorable path back to the Class AA state tournament for the three-time champs.
"This was a big win," Helena head coach Eric Peterson said. "Now, hopefully, we can go out and win two in a row for the first time all season."
The Bengals (8-9, 6-7) will stand a good chance if McKayla Kloker plays the way she did against the Braves. The senior went off and finished with 27 points, on 9-of-13 shooting, to go along with four steals and three assists. She also connected on three 3-pointers, which all came in the second half as the Bengals took a 29-12 halftime lead and extended it to 25 points.
"It feels really good, we were happy and excited and playing like we should all the time," Kloker said. "We really wanted to bring that spark on defense because it really does bring it over to our offense."
After struggling to score last weekend against Helena Capital, Peterson decided to press Flathead and that led to 24 turnovers by the Braves and a number of easy buckets in the early going as the Bengals jumped out in front 14-4 at the end of one.
"I thought our press matched up well against their press breaker and that gave us an opportunity to get some easy ones and more importantly, I thought we got out in transition," Peterson said. "We got easy baskets and it's been a long time since we got easy baskets."
In the second half, those easy buckets, led to some open 3-point looks for Kloker, who knocked down three of them on her way to a game high.
"When I am aggressive to start with," Kloker said. "It creates more opportunities to shoot outside."
Another senior, Caroline Bullock was deadly efficient in the win, scoring eight points, grabbing 11 rebounds and going 3-for-3 from the field, as well as 2-for-2 from the free throw line. She also registered two blocks and a steal.
Abby Marcille added five off the bench, while Kylie Lantz and Riley Thennis each finished with four. Clare Converse led the way for Flathead with nine points in the loss. Maddy Moy also managed seven.
Helena High will be back at home Saturday afternoon against Kalispell Glacier at 2 to close out the regular season. It will be senior day for Kloker, Bullock, Thennis, Marcille, Mariah English and Emily Feller.
"It's bittersweet in a way," Kloker said of her final game in the Jungle Saturday. "It comes fast but we are excited."
Glacier and Helena will meet in the first round of the Western AA girls divisional tournament next Thursday regardless of the result.
