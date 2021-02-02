BILLINGS — Melstone's Draya Wacker will miss the rest of the girls basketball season because of a torn ACL, her coach Ole Eike told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
Wacker suffered her injury in Saturday’s home game against Wibaux. The 5-foot-8 junior will undergo knee surgery in the near future, Eike said.
“She is such a dynamic player and this has been a very sad couple of days for her and our team, but she is strong and will come back tough,” Eike wrote in an email. “She is dedicated to coming back next year stronger than ever.”
Wacker is averaging 25.1 points per game this season (the best girls average in Montana, according to 406mtsports.com records), with a season-high of 40 in a 68-47 home win over Jordan on Jan. 14. She has scored 1,759 points in her career, per Eike.
The Melstone girls are 10-1 and No. 3 in the 406mtsports.com Class C rankings. Their only loss was 56-53 in overtime to No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on Jan. 21. The Broncs lost to Belt in last season's State C semifinals.
Wacker earned an all-state basketball selection last season and was an all-4C player as a freshman. She also received an all-state honor this past volleyball season, and she placed third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the 2019 State C girls track and field meet.
