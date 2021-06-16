BILLINGS — Draya Wacker of Class C Melstone has announced her commitment to play college basketball at Montana.
Wacker made the announcement Wednesday via her Twitter account. Wacker will be a senior at Melstone for the 2021-22 school year.
One of the top scorers in the state, Wacker was averaging 25.1 points per game when she tore the ACL in her right knee last Jan. 30 against Wibaux.
Wacker missed the remainder of the season and planned to undergo surgery. She was included as a Class C all-state selection this past season.
At the time of the injury, the 5-foot-8 guard had scored 1,759 career points, according to Melstone coach Ole Eike.
Super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana. Thank you to the coaching staff for the great opportunity! Go Griz🐻 pic.twitter.com/raxW6OJJWp— Draya Wacker (@drayawacker) June 16, 2021
