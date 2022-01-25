BILLINGS — Draya Wacker eclipsed the 2,000 career-point plateau last week, which makes the senior guard from Class C Melstone one of the highest-scoring players in Montana girls basketball history.
Wacker scored 32 points in an 83-7 victory over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap on Friday, then followed that with 37 in a 76-38 win over Ekalaka. Wacker, who began playing varsity as an eighth grader, now has 2,005 career points.
The top 10 career scorers listed in the Montana High School Association's record book are all credited with 2,000-plus points. The state's all-time leading girls scorer is Kayla Lambert, who had 3,453 points at Brockton from 1998-2002, according to the MHSA. The 10th leading scorer is Bailey Snelling, who the MHSA credits as scoring 2,030 points for Harlowton from 2008-11.
Wacker, who has signed to play for the Montana Lady Griz starting next season, returned this season from a knee injury that ended her 2020-21 campaign prematurely.
Melstone is 10-2 so far this season and has won 10 consecutive games. Wacker is averaging 20.5 point per game.
