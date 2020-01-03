Mya Hansen scored 17 points, Olivia Moten-Schell added 13 and Solei Elletson put in 10 in a 53-34 win over Class AA Billings Senior at the Senior gym, a victory that moved the Rams to 5-0.
Central’s Isabelle Erickson said the Rams had to shake off some rust due to the holiday break but a strong defensive effort helped them maintain the average margin of victory they had built through their first four games.
“We’re kind of focusing on our defense right now," Erickson said. "That’s one of our things, is to be one of the best defensive teams in the state. That’s one of our goals.”
Moten-Schell (15.0), Hansen (14.5) and Erickson (10.5) entered the game averaging double figures in points, and with Elletson (9.8) just under that, the Rams don’t have to look far for points, though Friday’s output was their lowest of the season.
Still, it was more than the Broncs (2-3) could handle, even though they got within 39-30 on a basket by Jensen Keller with 4:12 to play after trailing by 16 points early in the fourth quarter.
But Central answered with a 14-0 run, leaving Senior coach Connor Silliker to give a tip of his cap to the Rams while at the same time saying his team has to “go back to the drawing board” with 14 days off until their next game.
“They came out with a lot of energy that we didn’t match,” Silliker said. “That’s just something, as a coach, I have to do a better job getting the girls prepared for that moment. That’s something that we’re going to take advantage of over the course of the next two weeks and come to practice with a bit more conviction and more intent to get better and improve.”
While the Broncs have a long wait ahead of them, Central is back at it on Saturday. The Rams will play host to Billings West, last year’s Class AA state runner-up.
Ailes said her team was “methodical” against the Broncs. She expects the Rams will have to be a little more dynamic Saturday against the Golden Bears.
“We’ll have to flip the script (Saturday),” Ailes said. “We’ve got a great opportunity but we’ve got to be a lot better.”
Cassidy Venner led Senior with 10 points and Keller finished with nine.
