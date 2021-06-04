BILLINGS — Corbyn Sandau of Missoula Big Sky has signed a letter of intent to play for the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program, Battlin’ Bears coach Wes Keller announced Friday.

Sandau, a 5-foot-5 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Big Sky. As a senior, she averaged 10.2 points, and was academic all–conference her last three years.

“Corbyn is a competitor, who plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor,” Keller was quoted as saying in a Rocky press release. “She is quick and can really shoot the three. Corbyn is an excellent student and we are excited to watch her progress over the next four years.”

“I chose Rocky because they offer academically what I'm looking for and athletically I've been given a great opportunity to play at the next level. I'm super excited to continue my basketball career as a Battlin' Bear,” Sandau said.

