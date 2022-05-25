MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky is bringing in a coach who has a history of success to take over its girls basketball program
The Eagles have hired Travis Williams, a Three Forks native who was an All-American at Carroll College and has coached at the college and high school levels, Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed announced Wednesday.
"I'm excited to take over the program," Williams told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "I have heard great things about the girls and can't wait to get to work with them and help them achieve their goals. I was really impressed with Sabrina's vision for Big Sky Athletics and the work she has put into making Big Sky a successful place. I'm excited to be part of that moving forward."
Williams takes over a program that went 6-12 last year under first-year coach Tyler Hobbs to post its best record since 2016. Hobbs has taken the head coaching job at Missoula Sentinel, where he had previously been an assistant.
"Travis brings an outstanding resume of career experience and accomplishments," Beed said in a news release. "To bring in a coach of his caliber is the logical next step for this talented program, and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome him to our staff. We are confident that Travis will take our program to the next level, continue our tradition of doing things the right way and as such, serve as an exceptional role model to our student-athletes and community."
This will be Williams' first time coaching a girls team since he got into coaching as an assistant for the Montana Western men's team in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. The 2010 team set a school record with 25 wins and made the NAIA national Sweet 16. The 2011 team also qualified for nationals.
Williams got his first head coaching job the next year at Douglas High School in Douglas, Wyoming. He led the boys team to the Class 3A state tournament in 2012-13 and 2013-14. He posted a record of 42-39 over three seasons.
After that, Williams took over at Wenatchee High School in Wenatchee, Washington. He compiled an 87-58 overall record and a 64-32 conference record in seven seasons. His teams made the Class 4A state tournament regional round three times. He was named the Columbia Basin Big 9 coach of the year in 2016. His teams led the conference in defense four times.
"Basketball is basketball, regardless if it is boys or girls," he said. "The recurring theme, in talking with people about this job, is just how competitive and hardworking the athletes in this program are and how hungry they are to succeed. That is what gets me excited about coaching and what I am looking forward to in working with this group."
Before getting into coaching, Williams played high school basketball in his hometown at Three Forks High School. He helped the Wolves win the 2001 State B championship his senior year and was named the State B tournament MVP.
Williams' basketball journey took him from Community Colleges of Spokane to Northern Arizona University to Carroll College. He was on the Saints' 2004-05 and 2005-06 teams that made the NAIA Fab 4 and the NAIA Elite 8, respectively, and were inducted into the Carroll College Athletics Hall of Fame. Williams was a second-team All-American as a senior while playing with current Hellgate boys basketball coach Jeff Hays.
"The biggest takeaways from my playing and coaching career is that you get out of athletics what you put into it," he said. "Definitely some of the most valuable things I have gained is the relationships I have developed through the years with those I have played with, played for and coach."
