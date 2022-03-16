MISSOULA — Following seven years with the Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team, the coaching staff, led by co-head coaches Rob and Brady Henthorn, made it official they are stepping down.
In a statement from Hellgate athletics director Nick Laatsch, the Henthorns made the decision prior to the 2021-22 season and decided along with administration that waiting until the end of the season was the best option.
The coaching staff made the resignation official on Monday, according to the statement.
"Congratulations to our Hellgate girls basketball coaches on a fantastic final season," the statement read. "On Monday, March 14, our girls basketball coaching staff notified the team that after seven years of coaching at Hellgate, this was their last season. This decision was not made lightly and was made prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. The coaching staff and administration agreed the best approach was to wait until the end of the season to make an announcement. Our coaches have always put the team team first didn't want their decision to take the spotlight away from the players. We applaud Rob, Brady, Darby and Alex for a job well done. They have positioned Hellgate for success for many years to come."
Hellgate took second at the Class AA state girls tournament for the second year in a row, going 16-2 and 22-2 those seasons. The 2019 run was the program's first appearance at state since 2003, as Rob Henthorn and his staff revitalized the program from top to bottom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.