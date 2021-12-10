MISSOULA — All those shuttle and close-out drills sure paid off for the Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team Friday night.
The Knights out-ran, out-gunned and caused havoc on defense in a 63-24 season-opening win over the Billings Senior Broncs Friday night at Hellgate High.
Alex Covill led the Knights with 14 points, Bailee Sayler scored 12 including a pair of 3-pointers and Perry Paffhausen scored 10 as the Knights had three in double figures.
Brenna Linse led Senior with nine points followed by Lauren Cummings with five.
The Knights went — mostly — with defense in the 10 days of official practice leading up to Friday’s AA opening day.
Most people who played prep basketball know the week of defense is one of the worst, but it looks like it was all worth it for the Knights based off Friday’s result.
"Oh yeah we work our tails off on defense and that's our No. 1 goal: to lock them down on defense," Knights senior guard Keke Davis said. "That's our priority."
The Knights held Senior to single-digit scoring for the first 9:16 of the game spanning from the opening tip — which was easily won by Knights 6-foot-6-inch center Covill — to the 2:44 mark of the second quarter.
During that run, the Knights pressured the Broncs with steals in the passing lane, Covill swatting and contesting shots down low and a frantic press here and there.
"We are trying to get teams out of control," Davis said. "We play our game, and our game is our defense is getting all of their players out of control and going faster then they want. ... With (Covill's) length and everything she helps cover the floor with all our team and she works so well with us."
One play that showed just how well Covill's shot blocking helps the Knights in particular stood out. Covill was fouled inside, working against smaller defenders early in first just a few minutes in. She missed both free throws, and the Broncs looked like they had an easy bucket off a leak out but Covill met the offensive player and Davis after racing from the opposite free-throw line to recover for a block.
Hellgate eventually jumped out to a 13-3 lead, which ballooned to 18-5 after the first quarter. Sayler had a 3-pointer at the buzzer pop in and out, taking the breath from the decent crowd in attendance.
Then came the scoring drought, which the Broncs snapped when Linse converted an And-1 underneath. Her bucket cut a big Hellgate lead down to 23-8.
Not long after the Knights closed the second half on fire. Covill converted inside on the right block off a feed, then Addy Heaphy, Sayler and Keke Davis all hit from deep. Senior answered with a 3 to snap the scoreless run but the 13-3 spurt gave the Knights a commanding 41-15 halftime lead.
Hellgate then held Senior to just three points in the third quarter to take a 61-18 lead into the fourth.
The Knights (1-0) host Billings Skyview, which played Missoula Big Sky Friday, Saturday at noon at Hellgate. Knights head coach Rob Henthorn was quick to make his way over to catch a glimpse of the Skyview and Big Sky game for some late game prep.
Senior (0-1) will face Missoula Sentinel at noon at Sentinel High.
