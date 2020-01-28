MISSOULA — Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn had to call a timeout less than one minute into the second half because his team wasn’t executing the defensive plan just discussed at halftime.
The second-ranked Knights pulled off the plan nearly to perfection the rest of the way, holding winless Big Sky to two points the entire second half in a 49-17 crosstown win as they improved to 9-1.
“We went in at halftime and talked about protecting the dribble-drive,” Henthorn said. “We said we got to jump more to the ball. We got play with more help. They scored 10 points in the key the first half and we needed to stop them from doing that.
“We did that. It was pretty fun. The girls are starting to understand that it’s not all about how much they score. It’s about winning as a team.”
The Knights outscored the Eagles 21-2 in the second half after building a 28-15 halftime lead. They gave up just one field goal in the final two quarters, a floater by Sabryn Knight late in the third quarter, while the Eagles missed all three of their free throws in the last 16 minutes.
Hellgate held Big Sky to 7-of-26 shooting for the game. The Eagles made six of 18 2-point shots, one of eight 3-pointers and two of six free throws. Hellgate forced 22 turnovers in the game.
“We held them to only two points, which was pretty outstanding because we’re all still learning,” Hellgate sophomore Keke Davis said. “We listened to the coaches really well and we executed. We’re working better with our gaps and not letting them drive to the basket.”
Knights sophomore Bailee Sayler led the team with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Alex Covill added nine points and four steals. Senior Kinsey Henthorn had seven points. Sophomore Lauren Dick chipped in six points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Eight Hellgate players scored in the game. The Knights made 20 of 61 field goal attempts.
“There were times in games in the past five years where we’ve maybe been held to two points in a half or in a quarter,” Henthorn said. “It’s hard when the ball doesn’t go in and you keep trying harder. We challenged girls, and they did a good job. The biggest thing for us is limiting our turnovers. We had three turnovers that half, so that was pretty good, too.”
Hellgate’s win sets up a showdown of one-loss teams when the Knights (9-1) and Sentinel (8-1) play at Dahlberg Arena 6 p.m. Friday.
Big Sky, which dropped to 0-10, got a team-high eight points from Knight.
