MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate’s season-high total for points in a game lasted all of three days.
The Class AA No. 2 Knight girls basketball team scored a season-best 66 points in a 66-25 home win over crosstown rival Big Sky on Tuesday, sweeping the series one game after scoring a 64-35 home win over Butte. Hellgate improved to 15-2 overall and 11-2 in the Western AA to remain in second place heading into its regular season finale at Missoula Sentinel on Thursday.
For Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn, the offensive outburst all starts in the first quarter. The Knights have gone for 22 and 23 points in the opening frames against Butte and Big Sky, their two highest-scoring quarters over the past two games as they reached the 60-point plateau for the third and fourth times this season.
“We’re trying to come out ready to play right away, get into the game, get some buckets and then hopefully that will establish the momentum into the second and third quarters,” Henthorn said. “Our goal is we got to get after it early. That’s what we’ve done. The girls are sharing the ball really well, looking for the open player, trying to make that extra pass, trying to get back on defense.”
Hellgate sophomore forward Keke Davis scored nine of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter as the Knights built a 23-6 lead in the opening eight minutes. Sophomore wing Bailee Sayler had six of her 11 in the opening frame, and sophomore guard Addy Heaphy scored five of her nine in the first eight minutes as the Knights closed the quarter on an 18-3 run after holding an early 5-3 lead.
The Knights made four of their six 3-pointers in the opening quarter Tuesday and have made six of their 11 over the past two games in the first quarter. Their goal isn’t to have to rely on the 3-pointer, so they’ve worked on getting the ball inside, and 6-foot-4 freshman post Alex Covill scored 12 points against Big Sky after going for 12 points against Butte.
“We’re never done working on our offense,” Henthorn said. “I think our shooting percentage was better on Saturday and better today. We’re trying to take those good shots and realize you can’t live by the 3-pointer. So, that’s why we were working it into our bigs today quite a bit, so that helps spread the floor, getting it to the inside and working it to the outside.”
Hellgate is working to carry that offense over to the other quarters on a consistent basis. The Knights scored 14 points in the second quarter Tuesday despite going scoreless for the opening four minutes.
They added 22 in the third quarter and seven in the fourth quarter, during which the Knights pulled their starters early because they had a running clock when they went up 40-plus points. Their 17-point third quarter against Butte was also their second-best quarter that game.
Hellgate has also been helped by having sophomore guard Perry Paffhausen return from an injury. She scored seven points against Big Sky as she works her way back into form. Senior forward Kinsey Henthorn also returned Tuesday from a concussion.
“The offense has had its moments,” Henthorn said. “We’re still trying to get everybody healthy. We’re just trying to get everybody some playing time before the tournament. Getting that floor experience is huge.”
Big Sky had trouble slowing down Hellgate’s offense but did improve upon its own offensive showing from its previous meeting against the Knights. The Eagles suffered a 49-17 home loss in late January, being held to two points in the second half.
Big Sky junior guard Corbyn Sandau scored 10 points to pace the Eagles, who dropped to 0-17. Senior guard Erin Murphy added seven points against Hellgate’s man-to-man defense.
“We’ve gone man to man on both days,” Henthorn said. “So, we’re continuing to improve on matchups in the lanes and switching when we need to. Part of that’s trying to get the communication going between the girls on defense.”
