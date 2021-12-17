MISSOULA — The Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team ran away on the break to get its first-year head coach her first win Friday night.
The Breakers outscored Arlee 27-2 in a dominant second quarter en route to a 81-20 victory at Sister Rita Activity Center. That gave head coach Maddie Keast her first win of the season and her first as the leader of the Breakers.
For the former Loyola, Missoula Sentinel, Lady Griz and Montana Tech player, getting her first win in front of a home crowd in the town she solidified her prep hoops career, and with friends, family and others she has coached, made it sweeter.
“It feels really good,” she said. “All the girls have worked really hard and the atmosphere and getting that first win at home feels really nice.”
The Breakers opened Keast’s first season with a pair of road losses to fellow Class B teams Fairfield (51-42) and Malta (76-63).
The games were tightly contested but didn’t go Loyola’s way. Friday night was a nice change for Keast, who had her chance to see her team put together much of what has been implemented since she took over the program.
She was all smiles on the sideline watching her team extend the lead Friday quarter after quarter, never allowing the Scarlets to score more than 11 in a quarter and just single-digit points in the second, third and fourth quarters.
“It’s a culmination and it’s nice to be able to sit back and watch the girls running and put into action all that we’ve been working on the past month or so," Keast said. " … That’s the type of basketball I like to coach and the type of basketball I like to play and that’s the type of basketball I like to watch. The more we can just push the pace and get out, and when our shooters are hot get them the ball and let them fire away.”
Quick baskets, deep 3-balls and a flurry of steals in the second quarter propelled the hosts to the lopsided win. It started with a bang in the form of a 12-0 run ignited by a 3-pointer by Kennedy McCorkle, and another by Natalie Clevenger two possessions later.
McCorkle led all scorers with 23 points as she hit four treys, all in the first half. Clevenger added 12, including a 6 of 6 night from the foul line while Jami Janetski scored 12 as well. Arlee was led by Raven Payson's eight points and Xaria Jacobson's seven points.
The Breakers held Arlee scoreless in the second quarter for about four minutes until a free throw broke the scoring drought. The Breakers proceeded to start another run to outscore Arlee 15-1 in the final stretch of the quarter.
Loyola (1-2) will play at Class A Polson (0-3) Monday.
Rams 68, Warriors 27
Even though it isn't Scott Anderson's first official win as the Loyola coach, the long-tenured hoops coach seemed pretty happy about it.
Anderson and the Loyola Rams beat Arlee, 68-27, to snag their first win of season after an 0-2 start, and Anderson's first win after returning to the school he made is mark as a head coach for 24 years from 1990 to 2014 and in over 400 career wins.
"It's been really fun and is kinda getting the juices flowing," Anderson said in his corner office of the Loyola boys locker room Friday night. "I feel a little bit younger than I did six months ago. I'm not sure why I got back in but I do love the relationships and hanging out with the kids."
Three Rams scored in double figures, led by 13 from Ethan Stack, 12 by Bryce Lapham and 10 from Raef Konzen. Anderson noted his team is starting to get the method of his fast-paced, up-and-down system. It will just take some time for a team with three freshmen getting major playing time.
"I'm really proud of them," Anderson said. "They are very athletic and they are good kids."
The Rams (1-2) will take on Polson on Monday.
