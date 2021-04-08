MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel varsity girls basketball coach Karen Deden has resigned.
"After coaching 21 years at Sentinel and 25 overall, I feel like it is a good time," Deden told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Thursday. "It is time to usher in a new era and I am excited to be Sentinel girls' basketball's No. 1 fan."
Deden led the Spartans to three State AA titles and six state championship games. The Spartans earned a state berth this past season but fell short of the chipper.
Deden starred at Sentinel before enjoying a standout career at the University of Washington. She tallied 1,596 points and snared 912 rebounds for the Huskies.
Deden, who also played some pro ball, cut her coaching teeth as an assistant at Oregon State prior to coming back to Missoula to lead the Spartans.
—Bill Speltz
